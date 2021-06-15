Loki: Kevin Smith says he’s “brilliant” – Tomatazos

The first chapter of Loki – 96% came out last week and did very well with critics and the public. One of the aspects that have made this series stand out is that it promises to show us a very different side of the MCU. In this sense, many people liked that in the first chapter it was shown that the Infinity Stones can be somewhat insignificant compared to other forces found in the universe.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

One of the figures in the world of cinema that is also very present in the world of comics is Kevin Smith. He and [entity_embed style=”default” id_entiMarc Bernardin ty=”616263″][Persona] Marc Bernardin [/entity_embed] They have a podcast called Fatman Beyond. On their most recent episode, they couldn’t help but talk about the latest MCU show. Smith couldn’t help but be ironic that the show needed him to watch, as if Marvel were a company on the brink of collapse:

When this series was announced I was like: ‘oh, I’m going to see it.’ You know, I thought, ‘I’m going to see her. I’m going to do them a favor, they need help, I’m going to see it. It’s Marvel. They are always in trouble. I’m going to see her.

Keep reading: Loki Writer Reveals If There Are Connections To Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Later, no longer using his more scathing side, he said that he had high expectations due to the previous Disney Plus series and that this series exceeded his expectations:

I was excited for WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. I was like ‘yeah, you know, I’m sure they’re going to be hot.’ As we watched, Falcon and the Winter Soldier was fantastic. Loki’s first episode? Sparkly. They are taking us on a completely different journey. We haven’t seen this show before. Spending all this time with Tom Hiddleston in the role of the character that made him famous and being able to explore that and get to the sentimental and the whole thing, you know, as he sees the damage that he’s done throughout his life and then see how his life would have been if he had stayed on that timeline if he had not ended up at the TVA. Beyond some of the bureaucratic laughs while watching a show set in the fucking DMV, you have a major character continuing from the early days of the MCU with Loki becoming the lead. Also, somehow you have a story about the god of malice that is taking shape to be a human story.

On the other hand, the director of the series, Kate Herron, recently spoke that her intention is to show more of Loki’s powers and focus on the fact that he is out of his element, like a fish out of water.

Yes. I think that for me … I was very excited to be able to show more of her magic in the series because I think that it has to be seen only 79 minutes in all the MCU films and obviously restricted to two hours and there is a lot that happens in those tapes in which it comes out, so you can’t show that much. And I thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to have six hours, we have to push it to its limit and see what else you can do. So yes. I would definitely say that the joy of our series lies in that it is unique in the sense that we are starting with the Avengers Loki, so it has not gone through that incredible journey that it has been on in the other MCU films, but with that [en mente], we are putting it in this new corner of the MCU. He is like chaos and an institution. I don’t know how that’s going to blend in, but I think it’s fun to just see a character that is loved and familiar to us, but a very different setting, nature, and upbringing. It’s fun to see how he’s going to react to this new world we’ve put him in.

Do not miss: Tom Hiddleston revealed that he had to keep the secret of Loki’s death for two years