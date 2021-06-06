Loki is not inspired by any specific comic but there will be cameos

This next Wednesday the series finally premieres “Loki” on the Disney + streaming platform. The wait comes to an end and the six-episode Marvel series begins its broadcast to take us on a journey through the multiverse with Loki who promises to leave his mark.

The promotional campaign is in its final days and logically statements continue to come from the team involved in the series. On this occasion, the main writer and the director of the six chapters that the series will have.

Some very interesting comments because they confirm some ideas, and encourage you to expect unexpected things. Let’s go by points.

Loki does not adapt any arc from the comics

Marvel Studios has us used to not literally adapting any story from the comics. However, we have seen that sometimes they tend to have certain arches in particular that they adapt with certain licenses (they are far from being traces of comics). Thus, in the first two Marvel Studios series for the Disney + platform they have taken inspiration from arcs from the comics. In “WandaVision” they were inspired by the arc of the children of Wanda and Vision, and in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” they took the basis of the arc in which Sam Wilson assumes the identity of Captain America.

The third series of Marvel Studios does not have any arc from the comics so present. The information that was known about the series already made fans suspect this, and this has been confirmed by the director Kate herron.

Although there will be nods to the comics, Herron says that Loki’s journey in the series is something that “we have not seen or read before”. This is not surprising considering that Loki’s current situation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from what he has had in the comics.

Cameos from the comics in the Loki series: expect the unexpected

Due to the multiple realities the series offers, Loki’s main screenwriter Michael Waldron says that it practically any character they wanted was at their fingertips, as long as Disney’s legal team could authorize it. In fact, the screenwriter says that fans who watch the series should expect to see characters from the comics they would never expect to see.

If they were within the rights, and the law allowed it, there was no reason not to try to prosecute them, ”explains the writer Michael Waldron.

Although he did not want to reveal any of those surprises, not surprisingly, the writer did say that viewers should “expect the unexpected”.

Of course, the idea of ​​the multiverse can give rise to many ideas, and precisely because of that, there are certain rumors that point to the idea that we see several versions of Loki as it happens in the comics.

Encouraged to be even weirder with Loki

The director behind the series has also confirmed that there were no limits to “insanity” in the series. So she assures that when the creative team of the series, which also included her and Michael Waldron, thought they were getting to a too strange point with the series, they were encouraged by the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige to “go weirder.”

Something I always saw was that sometimes we would propose something, and it was in a good place, but [Kevin] She always said, ‘Okay, that’s great, but take it further,’ says director Kate Herron. Sometimes I would propose things to him and say: ‘this is too weird’, and he would say: ‘No, make it weirder’. He wants to tell the best story and I found it very helpful to have his eye on everything and the fact that he defies everything. Tom too, on set. He brings incredible energy and a great A-game that makes everyone rise to the occasion.

Via information | Digital Spy | THR