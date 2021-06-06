Loki is not based on any comic according to the director of the series – Tomatazos

After the arrival of WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% Disney Plus as the first Marvel Studios series to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both the studio and fans are preparing to give way to one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. This first stage of phase four has worked positively in terms of development, although the conclusion of both series is another matter.

The series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany gave audiences a chance to explore the heroine pain that came from Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, but that it had not been deepened in terms of its history. Offering a world created by herself inspired by the sitcoms that she watched in her childhood, the show managed to elevate the character to know how far her powers can go, although for many its end was disappointing.

On the other hand, the series by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan entered the life of superheroes behind what everyone knows, their lives and their conflicts as people. With a completely different tone and many more action scenes, in addition to new characters, the series also had a positive response, without taking into account that its outcome also left much to be desired. Now the post has been delivered to Loki, which opens next week.

Although the films have not been a faithful adaptation to the comics within the MCU, some of their films have shown some inspiration in them, even the series mentioned above. However, according to director Kate Herron, the series produced by and starring Tom Hiddleston is not influenced by any graphic novels. These were his words during an interview for Digital Spy:

Loki’s story is something that has not been seen or read before.

On the other hand, she assured that Kevin Feige invited her along with the entire creative team to experiment with the character in the strangest ways that occurred to them. According to the filmmaker’s comments, having Feige’s vision was a great challenge for her, as she constantly challenged them by insisting that she wanted this new world of Loki was as rare as possible.

On the other hand, although Loki is a character who has won over the fans of the franchise since his first appearance, somehow the public already knows him; in fact, Tom Hiddleston He told The Hollywood Reporter that the relationship between the audience and his character will work out quite well because he already knows him, even better than the Asgardian himself. This especially because they know what their future is, important moments that this version of the god has not yet faced.