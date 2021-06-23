Loki is Marvel’s fastest growing show on Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Two weeks ago Loki was released – 96%. The show has surprised more than one by its combination of Kafkaesque elements with some science fiction. Also for showing that there are stronger powers in the MCU than we knew so far. Knowing that there is a place where the Infinity Stones have no power and only serve as paperweights. It was also interesting to see Lady Loki flipping the lead and TVA around. Everything indicates that each chapter of this series is going to surprise us in some way and change our understanding of this cinematic universe.

The quality of this show coupled with the fact that Loki is one of the most popular characters in the MCU have attracted thousands of people to watch this show every Wednesday. It is a fact that the show is tremendously popular. What we didn’t know is how popular it is. Now there is information indicating that it is growing faster than WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%

We know that the program has been in high demand. This has been reported by the tracking firm Parrot Analytics. As reported by them (via Heroic Hollywood), the show is in more demand than the other two series were when they were released for the same time period. Loki was already at the top of the counts for this company seven days after its premiere. WandaVision it took two weeks to achieve this while Falcon and the Winter Soldier took eight days. The key in all of this will be whether the program can maintain this momentum in the remaining weeks. We’ll see.

On the other hand, Kevin Feige said in an interview that it will be the series that will have the most impact on the MCU so far. This was said in a conversation for Empire magazine. He further hinted that what fans are thinking about Loki is probably going to be truer than the other shows:

It is tremendously important. It’s probably going to have more of an impact on the MCU than any of the shows released thus far. What everyone thought of WandaVision and was somehow true and what everyone thought of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and was somehow true is going to be even more true in a sense in Loki. You want to see your characters change and evolve after about six hours. We don’t do these shows so they’re not radical, right?

On the other hand, someone who has approved the series is Kevin Smith. On his podcast recently he said that he is brilliant:

I was excited for WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. I was like ‘yeah, you know, I’m sure they’re going to be hot.’ As we watched, Falcon and the Winter Soldier was fantastic. Loki’s first episode? Sparkly. They are taking us on a completely different journey. We haven’t seen this show before. Spending all this time with Tom Hiddleston in the role of the character that made him famous and being able to explore that and get to the sentimental and the whole thing, you know, as he sees the damage that he has done throughout his life and then see how his life would have been if he had stayed on that timeline if he had not ended up at the TVA. Beyond some of the bureaucratic laughs while watching a show set in the fucking DMV, you have a major character continuing from the early days of the MCU with Loki becoming the lead. Also, somehow you have a story about the god of malice that is taking shape to be a human story.

