Loki is gender fluid and that is not a coincidence in the series

Loki it’s gender fluid. Comic book fans knew it, mythology lovers too. But a considerable number of followers of the character wonder aloud if it is also a concession to the queer community. Is it really necessary for the data to be revealed to provide greater interest to the character?

Actually, more than important, it is a way of completing all the dimensions that support its relevance. Loki He’s not just Thor’s brother, he’s not just Marvel’s favorite villain, and he’s not just a tragic figure.

In reality, it is a whole set of elements that make it part of a new way of understanding the central characters of the house of ideas. And your sexuality is part of that large number of characteristics that deserve to be analyzed appropriately to interest you.

So far and just like the scheming Mobius M. Mobius made it clear in the series, Loki it was the trigger for the actions of the rest of the characters. He pushed Thor to disobey Odin and caused his brother’s banishment. Afterward, he allowed the Avengers to unite. Lastly, it was Thor’s way of humanizing himself, debating his own integral elements, and ultimately becoming powerful.

So until now, Loki has only been the preferred excuse for a series of concrete actions. A charismatic villain, powerful but limited to always being destined to lose. And to be only useful in certain situations.

But in the series that bears his name, he is about to star in his own story. Which leads to stop being one-dimensional, able to make good jokes or just being irritating because you can. Hence, that first great chapter with a kind of hasty psychoanalysis. To understand what will happen in the series, you must begin by understanding Loki.

A quick tour of Loki’s sorrows

Often to Marvel He has been accused of creating stories closer to comedy than action. In fact, in a recent interview with the New York Times, Zack Snyder made it clear that he could never make a Marvel movie. The reason? That he did not consider “correct”, to make fun of and make jokes of the characters under his artistic vision.

Part of the identity of Marvel it has always been that notion of humor and some optimism as part of his speech. But by the fourth phase, it is clear that Marvel began what seems like a journey to a more mature and deeper place in their stories. One that also allows you to explore issues that until then had not touched. Or those who had not had a chance to get close.

WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) began as an experimental series that in the end, reflected on grief, loss and existential anguish. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, took a tour of duty, the weight of legacy and issues of social relevance. What can the Loki series contribute to such a path?

Actually, the big question is not that it can contribute, but what does a villain represent in the middle of such personal development. Villains of the superhero genre often lack real sustenance from their existence.

They are evil for great and twisted purposes, like Thanos or Darkseid, or just for the sheer pleasure of hurting. The motivations of a creature of considerable intelligence and resources to wound always seem part of his violent nature.

And in fact, much of the first chapter of Loki dismantles that perception. In the end and after understanding that his behavior has never been that of a great destiny, he ends up admitting that he does not “want to do harm”. Or in any case, that he has never had a fully valid reason for doing so.

With a simple scene, Loki goes from being a twisted figure, fun and necessary in a certain order of things, to have new nuances. And of course, your sexuality is important to understanding you.

Sex, time, identity

TO Wanda maximoff We saw her being a mother for a few few chapters. And then, recalling her childhood and the fundamental pieces of her life until she became the Avenger that she was.

Sam wilson he had to face his doubts, return to the family home and analyze himself in complex ways before wearing the shield. Bucky barnes He had to sit in the therapy chair, ask his own questions, and move on, to redeem himself.

Loki, who for now finds himself outside of time, will have to resort to his own history to do the same. The first chapter showed her possible family history. And now that he must face the fact of being his own enemy in a complicated race against time, his whole personality will be important.

Marvel, who has even been accused by leading directors such as Pedro Almodóvar of “hiding” the sexuality of their characters, took a bold step. By displaying the file of the ubiquitous TVA in which Loki confirmed to be gender fluid, opens the door to experimentation.

And he will try it with the enigmatic figure of Loki, who in addition to belonging to pop culture, is also a mythological mystery. It does not seem to be a coincidence that among all the characters at his disposal, Marvel decides to reveal Loki’s gender. So it will be relevant for the series, the construction of the story or in any case, better understand the god of lies.

Some fans wonder if it was necessary to know what Loki’s gender is if it has never mattered. Was it necessary to know that Wanda aspired to be a mother? Or that Sam Wilson had a sister and nephews? Bucky’s nightmares and fears? It was to the extent that it allowed each character to relate the world from its limitations and new frontiers.

Loki has usually been denied love or the possibility of having it. Even so, several of the most important scenes of the character are related to his emotions. His reaction to his mother’s death, to his father’s. Even its closeness to Thor. The Serie Loki he has just decided then that the person as an individual entity has a story to tell. And one of enormous interest.

Will there be a romantic interest for Loki in the season? Will it enrich you as a character? Will it be a new speech? Will it change gender? Will we see Lady Loki? The battle in the series is Loki against a more experienced and cruel version of him. Will we take a tour of Loki’s childhood and early youth? Most likely the TVA need to check the past of Loki to understand its variant of the future.

And that’s when your sexuality begins to be relevant. As much as Wanda’s motherhood or Sam Wilson’s family.

Loki for the story

Some days ago, Kate herron, director of the series, gave her point of view on the subject. In an interview that CBR collects, Herron makes it clear that it is a point of interest on several different levels. “I would say that the details are marked, but it is something recognized. He has a fluid genre in Norse mythology, also comics. It felt like something important. ”

The star of LokiTom Hiddleston also talked about this part of the character, explaining, “It’s always been there in the comics for some time and in the character’s history for hundreds if not thousands of years.”

Also the main screenwriter of the series, Michael Waldron, had something to say on the subject. “I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We work very hard ”.

Is the representativeness of the character important? With Loki it is indispensable. To better understand its history, it is necessary to understand all its edges. And of course, one of them is your sexuality. Will Marvel take the bold step that is still expected from the house of ideas? The Loki series may be your big break.

