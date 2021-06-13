Loki has been able to introduce the villain of Doctor Strange 2

The theme of the Loki series suggests that it is more connected to the Doctor Strange 2 movie (2022) than we expected.

Interestingly, the movies and series of Marvel studios They have simple phrases that at that moment only seem like a joke, but that over time can introduce characters or future events. So the first episode of Loki I could have mentioned the villain of Doctor Strange 2 without us noticing.

To begin with, we must remember that the director of the first installment of Loki, Scott derrickson, was going to be in charge of the sequel until he left the project due to creative differences with Marvel Studios. Among his plans was to add Nightmare as the main villain of Doctor Strange 2. Now, maybe Sam raimi changed the whole script, but it did keep that character, they could have subtly mentioned him in the series Loki.

A phrase that can give a lot of play in the future.

In the first episode of Loki which is currently available in Disney Plus, there is a funny conversation between the Asgardian God of Deception interpreted by Tom Hiddleston and the TVA agent Mobius to the one who gives life Owen wilson. When Loki says that the existence of the TVA it’s a real nightmare Mobius He replies that: “That is another department that I will gladly help you burn.”

At first glance it seems like a joke that has no further travel, but in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe they leave nothing to chance. So, it could be a very interesting way forward that we will see at some point Nightmare and it could be precisely in Doctor Strange 2. Since they have ensured that the series will have great ramifications in the future of the saga.

Besides the villain Nightmare fits perfectly, since it controls an entire dark and terrifying reality. Something similar to Dormammu, the main enemy of the film Doctor Strange (2016).

While they are giving us more details of the sequel to the Supreme Sorcerer, we can see all the chapters of Loki on Disney Plus by following this link.