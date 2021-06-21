Loki has a great weakness that we already intuited in the Disney + series

With the Loki series becoming the great success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus, the character’s comic book past begins to become more relevant. Especially now that there is a good deal of information that will be part of your solo adventure. For now, the gender-fluid reveal has caught more than one off guard and sparked debate.

But beyond his changes in appearance, sexual orientation or any other detail, there is another element in his classic version that could be shown: his weakness. In other words: his kryptonite. Do you have it? Well, aside from getting into trouble with amazing ease, Loki has a complicated weak point that may be the key to beating him.

Let’s do some history. When Loki made his entry into the Marvel comics universe, Journey Into Mystery # 85 from 1962, there were no great guarantees of his permanence. After all, no one could hope that it would become a hit that spans a nearly 60-year history on paper.

So the first numbers in which the god of lies made his appearance contained a series of inconsistent data. Not because of Jack Kirby’s or Stan Lee’s carelessness, but because of the simple fact that it was one of the many experiments regarding unpublished characters.

It is not a new data. Without being too scrupulous, the best example of such a thing is Thor. By then, the god of lightning was symbiotically attached to Don Blake. In fact, he could revert to his human form if he stopped holding the hammer for sixty seconds.

Was it a time limit imposed for some mythological, historical, plot reason? The truth is simpler: Thor was still a possibility for success between characters. So there was a good deal of nonsense information available to screenwriters and illustrators.

Well, we have news for you. Loki’s weakness is almost as absurd as Thor’s time limit. And it is that his magic does not work underwater.

A nonsensical twist: Loki’s story in the comics

Loki made his debut in Jack Kirby’s Journey Into Mystery # 85, a team that also included Larry Lieber, Stan Lee, and Dick Ayers. In general, the early Thor and Loki stories have considerable Norse myth influence. So Loki’s first big appearance was when Heimdall was hit in the eye by a blade and let him escape. Once on earth, Loki discovered that Thor did good as a superhero, so he took his place as his nemesis.

Among all the situations they faced together, finally and after Loki attacked Jane Foster, he almost casually discovers a clear detail. Loki’s spells do not work, nor can he do any other, while wet. Of course, it could be another one of the great and rare experiments of any of the creative team.

But now, if you saw the second chapter of the series, you will have noticed: as soon as he gets wet with the rain, Loki rushes to dry off. He did it with magic, but such a wink does not seem to be casual.

For now, the allusion to such a dark fact in the comics does not seem to be casual. Especially because the Loki series is conducting a careful review of everything related to the work on paper. From the appearance of Lady Loki / Sylvie, to the hundreds of little nods to Kirby and Lee’s work. It is more than likely that if it is already evident there will be versions for all tastes of Loki, there will also be data extracted from the original comic. And one of them may be the solution that allows Mobius and the TVA to have some kind of control over Loki.

