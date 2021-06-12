‘Loki’ gets the best premiere of a Marvel series on Disney + and the support of the stars of the MCU

On June 9, the first episode of the new Marvel Studios series came to Disney +: ‘Loki’. The villain played by Tom Hiddleston finally steps into the title role in this title that will consist of six chapters and that expands the rules of the UCM in a big way with the introduction of the Agency for Temporal Variation.

‘Loki’ is the first Marvel series not to premiere on Disney + on Fridays, so we were looking forward to seeing how the first “Loki Wednesday” had fared in audience. Like almost all platforms, Disney does not publish data from its own, but the independent agency Samba TV has indicated that, according to its measurements, ‘Loki’ has achieved the best premiere of the three Marvel series we have seen so far.

According to the company, which only measures US homes and can only count views on televisions, the first episode of ‘Loki’ was watched by 890,000 North American households, which continues to demonstrate the growth of interest in these series and the increase in subscribers to Disney +. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​attracted 759,000 households in its premiere and ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ to 655,000 households.

MCU actors are fans of ‘Loki’

The first episode of ‘Loki’ has achieved a very good reception from critics and viewers, but not only they have declared themselves fans of the god of deception. Two of Tom Hiddleston’s colleagues at the UCM have sent encouragement on their social networks. Paul Bettany has taken a photo with a sign in the street and has put this message mentioning Hiddleston: “Strolling through New York and ‘Loki’ is everywhere. I wish you all the luck … Well, not ALL the luck of course … because I’m not THAT generous, but SOME luck. “Mark Ruffalo has published a photo hugging the actor and these beautiful words:” I send all virtual hugs to the god of deception Tom Hiddleston for the premiere of ‘Loki’. What the hell are you getting into? Write me! PS: Who makes your hikes? I need a pair. “

The next episode of ‘Loki’ is coming to Disney + Wednesday June 16.