Loki: fans react to the shocking ending and the arrival of [SPOILER] to the MCU

Loki’s Final Chapter – 96% arrived this morning at Disney Plus and fans are surprised with the result. Through social networks a very special name has become a trend thanks to those who follow the series and continues to make an impact among them. Loki It has been distinguished from the beginning by its intrigue, however, today’s chapter offers us an answer that everyone had been waiting for, then we comment on all the details. Watch out, spoilers are coming.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Loki and Sylvie finally arrive at the palace at the end of time and discover that Miss Minutes is the vassal of the one who controls everything, she speaks of him with great respect and the couple of variants do not understand it very well. After several chapters, Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country – 100%) like the one behind the threads, Kang the Conqueror, a character who was predicted by a good part of the fandom and this time they have been successful.

Those who bet on Mephisto in WandaVision were ridiculous – 95%, however, those who have caught a glimpse of Kang triumph today. The character is presented as the great controller of the Sacred Timeline, using his power through the TVA to avoid ramifications and a Multiversal War, but how would that conflict be possible once again?

We invite you to read: Kevin Feige said Black Widow led Marvel to hire Chloé Zhao

Kang explains that the main variant of himself lived in the 31st century and distinguished himself as a prominent scientist; that version discovered that many universes existed near his and he found a way to establish communication with them and other variants of himself. Although at first it was a mission of interdimensional cooperation for each one to improve their line, Kang mentions that not all his versions were so “pure of heart” and that many of them saw opportunities for power in the multiverse. Finally the so-called Multiversal War was unleashed.

While Loki decides to believe Kang, Sylvie is completely against his version and thinks with determination that whoever controls everything should be eliminated. Kang reveals that if he is killed the timelines will branch out uncontrollably and more versions of himself will arrive, several of them evil and willing to start another Multiversal War. Sylvie decides not to listen to Loki and eliminates Kang, but not before sending her friend to another place with the help of a TemPad. Kang dies before her telling her “we’ll see you soon”. Loki appears on TVA, looks for Mobius but discovers that he does not recognize him; he finally realizes that he has ended up in a TVA of a new time branch.

Although the final chapter of Loki it gets too slow in its first thirty minutes, offers a pretty solid approach to events coming up to the MCU; we’ll definitely see a lot of multiverse later on. Fans are already reacting to Kang’s appearance at the end of the season (the second has already been confirmed) and here are the most outstanding posts:

Sylvie just caused the next 10 years of trouble in the MCU.

#Loki Spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

Sylvie just caused the next 10 years of problems in the mcu pic.twitter.com/Kcy9KOzGu4 – Kang (@ L0ki_Variant) July 14, 2021

And that, my friends, is how we were introduced to Kang the Conqueror.

And that my friends is how we were introduced to Kang The conqueror #Loki pic.twitter.com/sChu8ANsvQ – Austin O’Riordan (@ AustinORiordan4) July 14, 2021

Me after the multiverse is in ruins, Mobius does not recognize Loki, a giant statue of Kang is now on TVA, and it is cut to the credits.

Me after the multiverse is in shambles, Mobius doesn’t recognize Loki, a giant Kang statue is now at the TVA, and it cuts to the credits #Loki pic.twitter.com/bwBRutVxQI – Blake 🤍🖤LOKI Spoilers (@ProwlerGambino) July 14, 2021

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror has a perfect casting, and it was easily the best part of the episode!

#loki finale spoilers #LokiWednesdays

–

–

jonathon majors as kang the conqueror is perfect casting, and he was easily the best part of the episode! pic.twitter.com/gvyIHQ7Hkn – s (@photonsblast) July 14, 2021

The way I’m already in love with Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. And we’ll only get scarier and scarier versions of him!

The way I’m already in love with Johnathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. And we’re only gonna get more / scarier versions of him !! #Loki #Kang pic.twitter.com/DiHG8mhplm – Blake 🤍🖤LOKI Spoilers (@ProwlerGambino) July 14, 2021

Kang doing the timeline # Loki pic.twitter.com/HCmrhS3qO4 – 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕠 (@_themarswalker_) July 14, 2021

Mood

Me explaining all the theories with the opening of the Multiverse for Phase 4 💥 #Loki #Kang pic.twitter.com/6Xjex6cuwP – 🐮 (@ronnyBallestero) July 14, 2021

Good Kang: * Dies *

Its other versions:

#Loki pic.twitter.com/f7fX6iVP3I – Edward Vazquez (@EdwardVaCo) July 14, 2021

#Loki #Kang

MCU fans welcome the new super villain pic.twitter.com/Cm0SaBlUPi – 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕦𝕦𝕦𝕦𝕤𝕥 (@UntalJesuuuust) July 14, 2021

Kang defines me when I saw the kiss: #Loki pic.twitter.com/UNAQxx7wDW – piscisbaby (@ noviadeloki11) July 14, 2021

I AFTER KNOWING THAT SPIDERVERSE IS POSSIBLE #LOKI pic.twitter.com/pxQ0FpELF6 – MOY – BW AND LOKI SPOILERS (@moybarnes) July 14, 2021

You may also be interested in: Fantastic Four: New Rumor Says Marvel Already Has The Kind Of Diversity It Wants