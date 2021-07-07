in Movies

Loki: fans react to the fifth episode and the references to the comics – Tomatazos

Loki – 96% have once again surprised Marvel fans with an episode full of references to comics and many mysteries to be solved. The Disney Plus series has repeated the feat of the previous two that Marvel premiered, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, with the difference that Loki seems like it will profoundly affect the future of the franchise and is paving the way for something very big.

If we are to believe in fan theories, spun from the little that the Loki series has allowed us to see, we are at the gates of the multiverse, which probably stands for crossovers unimaginable in the past, but currently what we It concerns the reactions that the fans have had with the new episode of Loki, titled “Journey Into Mystery”.

As well as showing a variety of Lokis like never before, inspired by Marvel comics, viewers who are comic book fans are ecstatic with the many references to the world of comics, and if you’re already reading this you’ve probably seen the chapter. Well if not, get ready for spoilers.

Among the references to the comics that most surprised fans were those of Thor Frog and Thanos’ Helicopter, but also the possibility of Kang appearing has left the public more hungry for answers. These are some of the reactions that appeared on Twitter, and how did you react?

There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to renew itself, sometimes taking its own and very original paths, and at other times drawing inspiration from the classic comics. With Loki they have exceeded many expectations and have transcended limits that we believed were insurmountable for the franchise. The subject of time travel already seemed tangled and crazy in Avengers: Endgame, but the appearance of the TVA and the variants has been a surprise to all

There is still a chapter ahead and many things can happen, we just have to cross our fingers so that the end is as epic and exciting as the fans expect, since after five episodes full of surprises, we cannot expect less than a closing to the height.

