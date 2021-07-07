Loki: fans react to the fifth episode and the references to the comics – Tomatazos

Loki – 96% have once again surprised Marvel fans with an episode full of references to comics and many mysteries to be solved. The Disney Plus series has repeated the feat of the previous two that Marvel premiered, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, with the difference that Loki seems like it will profoundly affect the future of the franchise and is paving the way for something very big.

If we are to believe in fan theories, spun from the little that the Loki series has allowed us to see, we are at the gates of the multiverse, which probably stands for crossovers unimaginable in the past, but currently what we It concerns the reactions that the fans have had with the new episode of Loki, titled “Journey Into Mystery”.

As well as showing a variety of Lokis like never before, inspired by Marvel comics, viewers who are comic book fans are ecstatic with the many references to the world of comics, and if you’re already reading this you’ve probably seen the chapter. Well if not, get ready for spoilers.

Among the references to the comics that most surprised fans were those of Thor Frog and Thanos’ Helicopter, but also the possibility of Kang appearing has left the public more hungry for answers. These are some of the reactions that appeared on Twitter, and how did you react?

Beautiful detail of #Loki put the legendary Thanoscopter, I do not imagine that madness led that Thanos to be pruned #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/ECZ4p7UquH – LeCosmicGhost (@CosmicoGhost) July 7, 2021

In a frame you can see that the avengers tower says Qeng, it is a company that later is said to be linked with kang or well, the owner was, marvel I love you, definitely or leave or kang or they will give us clues about him – champagnepapi (@DiegoMjngs) July 7, 2021

Next week is the FINAL CHAPTER of #Loki and we just want this:

❤️Loki and Sylvie be happy in the end.

🚤Mobius at last on his jet ski.

❌Ravonna Dead.

🐦 The free B15 jacket.

👿 The appearance of Kang the Conqueror.

MARVEL WE DO NOT ASK FOR MORE !!!! #Loki pic.twitter.com/GIvjetghAE – Alexander Núñez (Ander – Es Lo Que Hay) (@TheAlexkzAnder) July 7, 2021

The BEST #Loki chapter so far! Epic throughout, great comic references, excitement everywhere and THAT FINALLLL AAAAAA !!! KANG is the new MEPHISTO 100% confirmed. pic.twitter.com/opYtaaKVlE – Damian Nakache – Let’s Talk About Cinema (@HablemosdecineX) July 7, 2021

I’m scared to think that the farewell between #Mobius and #Loki means that there will be a death in the final chapter please nooo I change Kang the conqueror for another Ralph Bohner in order to see a happy ending VOTE FOR LOKI pic.twitter.com/71Mnoq2dh3 – VIPKONIC (@Royal_VIPKONIC) July 7, 2021

Kang waiting for Loki and Sylvie on his throne soon #loki pic.twitter.com/ym3BhnFSYQ – leviathan + olivia ♡ + loki (@poesiediarte) July 7, 2021

They gave us the thanoscoptero and a frog Thor just because yes, how beautiful. #Loki pic.twitter.com/alpRb2WhTF – Mr Gonz (@gonzalo_demesa) July 7, 2021

Thor frog trying to reach the Mjiolnir is what he didn’t know he needed to see #loki pic.twitter.com/uhULVvCEpG – kezaweya27 (@ kezaweya_27_) July 7, 2021

When I see Kevin Feige put Thanos helicopter and Thor frog in #Loki pic.twitter.com/kygMnpw0iZ – Michael (@MFAVEX) July 7, 2021

#loki spoilers

. . .

DO YOU REALIZE THAT THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE SEE LOKI HUGGING SOMEONE ??? pic.twitter.com/SxIQCguixc – suggesy # 1 mobius stan (@shxrfeyson) July 7, 2021

There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to renew itself, sometimes taking its own and very original paths, and at other times drawing inspiration from the classic comics. With Loki they have exceeded many expectations and have transcended limits that we believed were insurmountable for the franchise. The subject of time travel already seemed tangled and crazy in Avengers: Endgame, but the appearance of the TVA and the variants has been a surprise to all

There is still a chapter ahead and many things can happen, we just have to cross our fingers so that the end is as epic and exciting as the fans expect, since after five episodes full of surprises, we cannot expect less than a closing to the height.