Loki: fans react to episode 5 and comic book references

Loki – 96% have once again surprised Marvel fans with an episode full of references to comics and many mysteries to be solved. The Disney Plus series has repeated the feat of the previous two that Marvel premiered, WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, with the difference that Loki It looks like it will profoundly affect the future of the franchise and is paving the way for something very big.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

If we are to believe in the fan theories, spun from the little that the series of Loki, we are at the gates of the multiverse, which probably stands for crossovers unimaginable in the past, but currently what concerns us are the reactions that fans have had with the new episode of Loki, entitled “Journey Into Mystery”.

In addition to showing a variety of Lokis like never before, inspired by Marvel comics, viewers who are comic book fans are ecstatic with the many references to the world of comics, and if you’re reading this you’ve probably seen the chapter , and if not, prepare for spoilers.

Among the references to the comics that most surprised fans were those of Thor Frog and Thanos’ helicopter, but also the possibility of Kang appearing has left the public more hungry for answers. These are some of the reactions that appeared on Twitter, and how did you react?

Also read: Loki could have a feminist twist

Beautiful detail of #Loki put the legendary Thanoscopter, I do not imagine that madness led that Thanos to be pruned #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/ECZ4p7UquH – LeCosmicGhost (@CosmicoGhost) July 7, 2021

In a frame you can see that the avengers tower says Qeng, it is a company that later is said to be linked with kang or well, the owner was, marvel I love you, definitely or leave or kang or they will give us clues about him – champagnepapi (@DiegoMjngs) July 7, 2021

Next week is the FINAL CHAPTER of #Loki and we just want this:

❤️Loki and Sylvie be happy in the end.

🚤Mobius at last on his jet ski.

❌Ravonna Dead.

🐦 The free B15 jacket.

👿 The appearance of Kang the Conqueror.

MARVEL WE DO NOT ASK FOR MORE !!!! #Loki pic.twitter.com/GIvjetghAE – Alexander Núñez (Ander – Es Lo Que Hay) (@TheAlexkzAnder) July 7, 2021

The BEST #Loki chapter so far! Epic throughout, great comic references, excitement everywhere and THAT FINALLLL AAAAAA !!! KANG is the new MEPHISTO 100% confirmed. pic.twitter.com/opYtaaKVlE – Damian Nakache – Let’s Talk About Cinema (@HablemosdecineX) July 7, 2021

I’m scared to think that the farewell between #Mobius and #Loki means that there will be a death in the final chapter please nooo I change Kang the conqueror for another Ralph Bohner in order to see a happy ending VOTE FOR LOKI pic.twitter.com/71Mnoq2dh3 – VIPKONIC (@Royal_VIPKONIC) July 7, 2021

Kang waiting for Loki and Sylvie on his throne soon #loki pic.twitter.com/ym3BhnFSYQ – leviathan + olivia ♡ + loki (@poesiediarte) July 7, 2021

They gave us the thanoscoptero and a frog Thor just because yes, how beautiful. #Loki pic.twitter.com/alpRb2WhTF – Mr Gonz (@gonzalo_demesa) July 7, 2021

Thor frog trying to reach the Mjiolnir is what he didn’t know he needed to see #loki pic.twitter.com/uhULVvCEpG – kezaweya27 (@ kezaweya_27_) July 7, 2021

When I see Kevin Feige put Thanos helicopter and Thor frog in #Loki pic.twitter.com/kygMnpw0iZ – Michael (@MFAVEX) July 7, 2021

#loki spoilers

. . .

DO YOU REALIZE THAT THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WE SEE LOKI HUGGING SOMEONE ??? pic.twitter.com/SxIQCguixc – suggesy # 1 mobius stan (@shxrfeyson) July 7, 2021

There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to renew itself, sometimes taking its own and very original paths, and at other times drawing inspiration from the classic comics. With Loki They have exceeded many expectations and have transcended limits that we believed were insurmountable for the franchise. The subject of time travel already seemed tangled and crazy in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, but the appearance of the TVA and the variants has been a surprise to everyone

There is still a chapter ahead and many things can happen, we just have to cross our fingers so that the end is as epic and exciting as the fans expect, since after five episodes full of surprises, we cannot expect less than a closing to the height.

Don’t leave without reading: Hugh Jackman suggests his return as Wolverine with incredible photography

According to a rumor to be taken with caution, the end of Loki will show the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has generated great expectations because it will have Doctor Strange, but above all because it brings back Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively. Added to that we have several rumors about the return of Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) to their Spider-Man roles, but if the latter is true, they will want to save it as a last-minute surprise

Because Molina told in an interview that his character is the same as Spider man 2There is little doubt that the multiverse will be responsible for us seeing villains from other separate films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. Several leaks of the plot are already known, and although there is no way to verify them, already in the past we have seen leaks that turn out to be largely successful, such as those of Avengers: Endgame shortly before the premiere and those of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December.