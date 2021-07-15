Loki: fans criticize the kiss of the final chapter, qualify it as “disgusting” in social networks – Tomatazos

The end of Loki – 96% left fans shocked for many reasons, the rise of the multiverse and the first look at Kang the Conqueror were certainly reasons to be excited and intrigued by the future, but not everyone shared the excitement for a scene that showed the protagonists , Loki and Sylvie, kissing on the mouth.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Sylvie is a variant of Loki, that is, a female version of Loki from another universe who put the sacred timeline at risk and was captured by the Temporal Variation Authority. After escaping for a long time she met another variant of Loki that exists from the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and in chapter four and five we see that the flame of romance is lit between them.

Near the end of chapter six the two characters finally kiss, in the middle of a fight, and the kiss serves as a distraction for Sylvie to remove Loki from her path and fulfill her objective. While many were waiting for that moment and enjoyed seeing the two Lokis kiss, other fans did not take it very well.

Perhaps some of the tweets that were collected by Epic Stream and that we translate below are motivated by the same kinds of feelings that cause disgust when thinking about incestuous relationships. However, Loki and Sylvie are not brothers, they are two variants of the same person, which means that Loki fell in love with himself, and that is very in tune with the character and what we know about him.

You may also like: Loki: fans react to shocking ending and Kang the Conqueror’s arrival in MCU

Who knows when we will see Sylvie again and find out if the love between her and Loki continues or if it fades. At the end of chapter 6 of the series it was announced that we will have a second season, but there is still a long way to go before its arrival, in the meantime you can read the negative reactions that the kiss caused:

I literally looked away when Sylvie kissed Loki, it was disgusting. Ay, ew, no, I almost choked. I know Sylvie was trying to trick Loki into getting him out of the way, but still. Oh!

#loki spoilers

–

–

–

i literally looked away when sylvie kissed loki it was disgusting yikes ew naur i almost gagged. i know sylvie was trying to deceive loki so she could get him out of the way but still. yikes – alfie👾🏳️‍🌈 JAY + LUKE DAY🎊 (@mycrumbrella) July 14, 2021

Why did Loki and Sylvie kiss? They are the same person. What if I kissed me? what the hell? disgusting.

why tf did loki and sylvie kiss, like theyre the same person. what if i kissed myself? tf? disgusting. #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/pvPpDqf0L2 – hi (@reuelsstea) July 14, 2021

Loki and Sylvie’s kiss was fucking disgusting and no, I won’t argue otherwise.

cw // loki ep6 spoilers

loki & sylvie kiss was fucking disgusting & no i will not argue otherwise – 𝑚𝑎𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑛 (@ironmxeden) July 14, 2021

Me when I saw Loki and Sylvie kiss.

#loki finale spoilers !!

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

me when i saw loki and sylvie kiss pic.twitter.com/IDVepOYDQh – chloe WATCHED BLACK WIDOW ⴵ (@venuswidow) July 14, 2021

Me trying to convince myself that Sylvie and Loki’s kiss didn’t happen.

cw // #loki spoilers

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

me trying to convince myself the sylvie loki kiss didn’t happen pic.twitter.com/Y2UpU49vj3 – river (@yelenqvision) July 14, 2021

Fans: please don’t make Loki and Sylvie kiss, it’s weird as they are literally the same person / Marvel:

#Loki spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

– fans: please dont make loki and sylvie kiss, its weird since they are literally the same person marvel: pic.twitter.com/fNk7nctoDa – fadz (@ Gold_bear190) July 14, 2021

Loki when he kissed Sylvie.

#Loki spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Loki when I have kissed Sylvie #Sylvie pic.twitter.com/CDstt0mQH5 – mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd (@ IR0NLANG) July 14, 2021

I know that the Loki of Ragnarok would never have kissed Sylvie.

#Loki SPOLIERS

•

•

•

•

•

I just know ragnorak Loki would never kiss sylvie – lauren ४ || loki era (@buckyispunk) July 14, 2021

Me trying to distract Loki from kissing Sylvie in episode 6.

me trying to distract loki so he doesn’t kiss sylvie in episode 6 pic.twitter.com/9RDnzfo7Im – sin (@veiledloki) July 12, 2021

After the end of Loki fans can expect many surprises in the future, as the multiverse opens up thousands of possibilities. The next film to tackle the multiverse, according to rumors, is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will bring back villains from the past like Doctor Octopus and Electro, played by Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) respectively. There are also rumors that Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) will be back in their Spider-Men roles, but it has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a stage that many fans have waited for years, although the Infinity Saga was an unforgettable adventure, nothing compares with what is to come, because for the first time the comics will come to life with all their wars of multiverses and almost infinite variants of the same characters.

Don’t leave without reading: What If …?: Tom Hiddleston says the series will lay the foundations for the future of Phase 4 of the MCU