Loki: fans are loving the new MCU duo – Tomatazos

The third chapter of Loki – 96% is already available on the Disney Plus platform and of course social networks have been filled with all kinds of reactions. Once again, Marvel Studios takes over Twitter again thanks to the God of lies and the fans are delighted. Although at first everyone believed that Loki and Mobius were the ideal duo, things changed today with the return of Sylvie, the character who surprised everyone last week. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details, beware of spoilers.

It was obvious that Loki would become Marvel Studios’ most successful series, surpassing WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. It stars one of the most beloved secondary characters in the MCU, there were not a few years that fans asked Marvel for a series or movie in their name and now we have it. The sci-fi miniseries is generating good numbers on Disney Plus and is still to do more in the next few hours thanks to the intrigues unleashed since last week.

The third chapter leaves Mobius out but gives us a new dynamic duo: Loki and Sylvie. Both characters have many interactions throughout the episode and several of them of laughter and emotional moments, in addition, the bisexuality of both is confirmed, something that many fans had been waiting for. Loki shows some eccentricities again and makes us laugh, but also shows us a really intimate part of his heart. Without a doubt, the new chapter will be full of satisfaction for the fans.

Of all the series Marvel Studios has released so far, Loki seems to be the most relevant in terms of the multiverse issue. The Temporal Variation Authority has already shown us the enormous power it has, however, it still holds many secrets for us. Fans are of the opinion that the events observed here will have direct consequences on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while others agree that WandaVision it will be the most relevant. It is clear that the protagonists of both series will have many issues to resolve in the future and everything will be linked to the confusing multiverse that Marvel will soon begin to exploit on a large scale.

Marvel Studios’ plans for the next few months and years are ambitious. Phase 4 of the MCU began with this handful of series on Disney Plus but the new films will still arrive.The Infinity Saga turned out to be a complete success, especially in its final stages, and the high lords of Marvel want to repeat the feat again with a new story with old and recent characters. It is worth asking if there are more plans among Marvel Studios’ plans for Loki over and above the series that is currently airing on Disney Plus. We will find out in the future.

And you, have you seen the new chapter of Loki? Here are some reactions to the new dynamic duo in the series:

This is the duo I need. Such a lovely episode. The cinematography was excellent here and we learned a lot.

This is the duo I need. Such a lovely episode. The cinematography was superb here and we learned so much. #Loki #LokiSpoilers pic.twitter.com/C8rek0sHGQ – KyuubiPandoraChan🦊 (@KyuubiPandora) June 23, 2021

This scene was so beautiful that there are no words to describe it correctly. Just look at the lighting here, Loki and Sylvie are a dazzling chaotic duo. Protect them both at all costs.

🚨 #Loki spoilers 🚨

–

–

–

This scene was just so beautiful, there’s no words to properly describe it. Just look at the lighting here and Loki & Sylvie are such a stunning chaotic duo. Protect them both at all costs pic.twitter.com/utpl3GXgEO – ४ Amberlea loves Loki ४ ☀️ (@to_be_soxloki) June 23, 2021

LOKI AND SYLVIE ARE SUCH AN ICONIC DUO and the way they gradually came together and started working together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.

#Loki Spoilers

–

NO BECAUSE LOKI AND SYLVIE ARE SUCH AN ICONIC DUO and the way they slowly bonded and started working together I LOVE THEM SM🥺 pic.twitter.com/3jKrR4J4dv – ham ♡ loki spoilers (@hamdeansandwich) June 23, 2021

Loki and Sylvie are literally the powerful new duo in the MCU, we love to see them.

#Loki SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

loki and sylvie are literally the new powerful duo in mcu, we love to see it 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/vu8sdL1sIP – elo ⧗ LOKI era (@doraemaynat) June 23, 2021

#Loki SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

Do we agree that the two of them together are the best duo? 🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtPCyF57rU – kim🃏 || Loki spoilers (@_kimmejia_) June 23, 2021

Are we facing the best duo in recent times? Yes absolutely. Loki + Sylvie #Loki | #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/pPjTKoj59S – Marvel Dato (@MarvelDato) June 23, 2021

Wey this chapter did not solve my doubts about Sylvie !!!! 😩😩 But they bring us scenes of #Loki and Sylvie as a duo 🛐 pic.twitter.com/zci0N6wIIM – ᱬajo⎈ (@majo_orc) June 23, 2021

Spoilers #Loki !!

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

It was hard to see a better duo than Loki and Mobius. Well here we have Loki and Sylvie 👏 pic.twitter.com/OUEwbxN7Va – ☠🇮🇨 Cristian Sánchez ︽✵︽ (@ crsanchezc99) June 23, 2021

My mood when seeing these two 🥴👌🏻 #Loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/VDOvtd2HnT – eloteylim ó n 🌱 (@_saturnz_barz_) June 23, 2021

This is how I felt the entire #Loki chapter when I saw the love tension that existed between Loki and Sylvie 👌🏻🥴 pic.twitter.com/UD0ZSPhXQW – eloteylim ó n 🌱 (@_saturnz_barz_) June 23, 2021

