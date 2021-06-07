‘Loki’ “expands the MCU in a new direction” and is very funny, according to the first reactions

The specialized press has already been able to see ‘Loki’ (including the one that writes you), and the first reactions are very positive. Disney has made available to journalists the first two episodes of this Marvel live-action series that meets (if not exceeds) expectations. Consequently, most of the media have launched to compliment the new marvelita proposal that lands on Disney + this Wednesday, June 9 from the hand of a Tom Hiddleston who looks like never before. There is consensus around the interpretation of this actor, the tone with touches of humor and how well built his world is, a corner that is new to the Marvel Cinematic UniverseBut it is so well thought out that it conveys a certain familiarity at the same time.

The possibilities that its plot hides are also getting applause, as well as the treatment of more complicated and “deep” issues so to speak, such as identity, destiny, and the need to explore and know oneself. It also highlights the dynamic between Hiddleston and the co-star of this fiction, Owen Wilson, performers who embody an irresistible comic couple. At the moment these are brushstrokes that will develop in the critics, but the feeling is very positive in this case. You can tell that he really liked it.

Like crazy with ‘Loki’

first two episodes of #Loki are fantastic. Obviously @twhiddleston is still perfect in the role but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we’re watching Loki try and figure out what’s going on rather than having him in control. pic.twitter.com/TP45W73bvi ? Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2021

* “The first two episodes of ‘Loki’ are fantastic. Obviously Tom Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but I also love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we see Loki trying to figure out what’s going on instead of always be in control. “

No spoilers and full review to come. But so far I’m extraordinarily happy to report that #LOKI is exactly what I wanted it to be: funny, weird, and exciting television. pic.twitter.com/w8NTJdzsKg ? Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) June 6, 2021

* “No spoilers and criticism on the way, I will say that so far I am extraordinarily happy to report that ‘Loki’ is exactly what I wanted it to be – funny, weird and exciting television.”

A big ol ‘YAY for the Beetlejuice vibes of the TVA! After two episodes, #Loki looks like it’s VERY much my thing. Fascinated by the TVA and the timeline rules I’ll no doubt obsess over. And love how the story is challenging Loki to assess / reassess his actions. pic.twitter.com/raD9QC78O1 ? Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 6, 2021

* “Big YAY for the Time Variation Agency ‘Bitelchus’ thing! After two episodes, ‘Loki’ seems to be VERY my style. TVA and the rules of the timeline have blown me away, I’ll definitely be obsessed. And I love how the story challenges Loki to evaluate / re-evaluate his actions. “

I’ve seen the first two episodes of #Loki and it’s as fun, funny, odd and twisted as I’d hope and expect from the God of Mischief! Love the snarky bromance between #TomHiddleston and #OwenWilson. More of everything please !!! pic.twitter.com/d9WZaLtE4n ? Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) June 6, 2021

* “I’ve seen the first two episodes of #Loki and it’s as funny, funny, weird and twisted as I wanted and expected from the God of Mischief! I love the sarcastic bromance between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. More of everything please! !! “.

I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I’m LOVING it so far. It’s a time-traveling detective show that’s laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston / Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ ? Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021

* “I’ve watched the first 2 episodes of ‘Loki’ and I LOVE IT so far. It’s a time-traveling detective series and it’s also laying the groundwork for the MCU multiverse, while dealing with identity and facing unpleasant truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston / Owen Wilson bromance is what I like the most. “

The first 2 eps of #Loki are catnip for Marvel fans. Dense on world-building, callbacks & mystery. Hiddleston is on fire. The new characters rule & there’s A TON to unpack & unravel. It’s a little light on action (so far) but I didn’t care. I fell hard for this new Marvel world. pic.twitter.com/nVR9MQgn7W ? Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 6, 2021

* “The first 2 episodes of #Loki are a gift for Marvel fans. They give their all when it comes to building a new world full of mystery, and it works. Hiddleston is like never before. The new characters go like a shot and there are A LOT to dig into. It’s a bit lazy on the action (so far) but I didn’t care. It’s hit me hard with this new world of Marvel. “