Loki: Episode 5 would have already revealed that Kang is the villain behind TVA

When WandaVision – 95% was being broadcast, the fans could not stop weave theories around the possible villain of the series, but in the end everything that was thought turned out to be a mistake, so with Loki – 96% fans have been much less enthusiastic about the theories about who the “man behind the curtain” is, that is, behind the Temporal Variation Authority and the Time Keepers.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Although no one wants to be a clown as happened with WandaVision, chapter five seems to have proven that Kang the Conqueror will be the villain and creator of the TVA. Before you rush to try and disprove the above, it’s worth reading the evidence the episode left us, compiled by The Direct and Murphy’s Multiverse.

In “Journey into Mystery”, Loki appears alongside four Lokis, versions of himself from other timelines, who live in that dimension known as the Void, and are dedicated to survival. However, there is a huge monster called Alioth, with the appearance of a living storm, and is capable of devouring the variants that arrive in that world. Alioth, like many other elements in the series, is inspired by a character from the comics, and is tied to one of the versions of Kang the Conqueror.

In the comics, Alioth hails from a dimension known as Temporal Limbo, where, according to Murphy’s Multiverse, Kang is the ruler. The version of Loki It is very different from the one in the comics, but the connection is clear, and Alioth, like many other characters in the franchise, was modified by adapting to the cinema.

You may also like: Loki: fans react to episode 5 and comic book references

Then we have another very subtle connection, which is the Avengers tower in ruins, but we can read a sign that says Qeng, a reference to Qeeng Enterprises, the company that belonged to Mr. Gryphon, aka Nathaniel Richards, or Kang the Conqueror . Logically, everything exposed here could not be more than winks to the comics to the delight of the fans, in the same way as Thor Frog and Thanos’ helicopter, but it is very suspicious that so many elements in the series from the comics are related to Kang and in the end they are only easter eggs. At least, it would be something strange, because something else is missing.

By bewitching Alioth, Sylvie and Loki can see through a portal a castle floating in space, this could be a reference to Tenebrae, the castle from where Immortus (one of the versions of Kang the Conqueror) ruled Temporal Limbo. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Immortus was dedicated to eradicating variants of himself in order to keep the peace, a mission similar to that of the TVA in the Loki series.

Finally, a no less promising clue is that Jonathan Majors was announced as the actor who will be in charge of playing Kang in the third installment of Ant-Man, and that announcement came when Loki It was in production, and there were already rumors of Kang’s appearance in the series for seven months, long before its launch on Disney Plus. Is this really the villain behind the TVA or will we remain as clowns as happened with Mephisto and all the theories around WandaVision?

Don’t leave without reading: Finn Jones and Mike Colter to be replaced as Iron Fist and Luke Cage in the MCU

If all the above does not seem enough, we will only have to wait a week, the final chapter of Loki It will arrive next Wednesday, and if we are to believe the words that Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige told Empire in June, the series will change the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way; some believe that it will give rise to the multiverse, and with it the franchise will have almost infinite possibilities.