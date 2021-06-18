Loki: Dune, Metropolis, Alien and other sci-fi classics inspired the series

Loki – 96% arrived on the Disney Plus platform on June 9 and quickly became the most watched Marvel Studios series, surpassing the WandaVision premieres – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. Tom Hiddleston and company are enchanting viewers, especially after the end of the second chapter, whose conclusion reveals an interesting character that we had never observed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a lecture by Zoom, director Kate Herron talks about the inspirations that have enabled Loki to consolidate.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In response to The Verge’s concerns, Kate stated that his dream was always to be in charge of some fantastic cut production, and that he fought hard to get his position in Loki: “I always wanted to direct large-scale stories and fantastic worlds. I just wanted to be a part of what was the next chapter of this character and see what they were going to do with him. So I chased Marvel a lot, I’d say. ” The first two chapters of the series have been very well received on Disney Plus but there is still a lot to find out.

For Refinery29 at a press conference, Herron talks about the science fiction movies that contributed to the development of Loki, having as a reference to several strong titles of the genre.

We invite you to read: Loki: Second Episode Could Confirm Fan Theory And Hints For A New One (SPOILERS)

My first point was to go to the comics and they had these amazing images of desktops stretching into eternity … [Reunimos] Those little nods from other sci-fi titles: computers are just like Alien. The doors were inspired by Dune, and also by my own experience as an office worker.

During the conference by Zoom (via Gadgets360), Herron also mentions other sci-fi classics and even Douglas Adams’s novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

In terms of aesthetics, I just wanted Loki to be like this great sci-fi love letter, so I stole everyone. But I would say I’m sure people will see Brazil, Blade Runner, Alien [y] the book Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. I think it’s just because we go to this really interesting place that is outside of time and space. It is not in the past and it is not in the future, the TVA. So I was like, ‘Okay, so how do I show this? Because it’s almost like this [Las] Vegas with office space, in the sense that there is no day, no night.

One of the most interesting and innovative elements of Loki is the TVA or Temporal Variation Authority, this organization in charge of maintaining control of the Sacred Temporal Line, preventing the naughty variants from causing imbalances, generating alternate lines and endangering existence itself. . Loki has been arrested by the TVA authorities and, although at some point they thought of eliminating him, one of their agents hired him to hunt down a variant of himself that is causing trouble on the Sacred Timeline.

Watch out, spoilers below. The end of the second chapter left the fans with their mouths open, because in the last minutes the face of the dangerous variant that TVA has in its sights was revealed, not even Loki himself expected it. Although the name of the character has not been confirmed, some think that it is Lady Loki or the Enchantress, but we will have to wait until the following chapters to have a clear account about what is happening. What are the goals of this intriguing new character?

The next chapter of Loki premieres on Disney Plus on June 23.

You may also be interested in: Tom Hiddleston revealed the 5 most significant moments of Loki in the MCU for him