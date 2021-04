Disney + released a new trailer for its upcoming series “Loki” played by Tom Hiddleston who faces a battle against bureaucracy. In the images, the God of Mischief is seen in trouble with the authority of variation of time trying to solve the problems he created. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant and is scheduled to premiere on June 11.