‘Loki’ director wants to make a Spider-Man movie

Maybe at some point Kate herron, the director of ‘Loki’, go a little further and achieve the dream of having in your hands a title from the Spider-Man franchise. On the press tour of the series starring Tom Hiddleston This week, the filmmaker made sure to point out that she is quite a fan of Peter Parker from Tom holland.

“I’m a huge Spider-Man fan,” Herron told The Playlist. “That would be a dream for me. I think Tom Holland is fantastic and I’ve really enjoyed his version of the character.”

Herron has directed all six episodes of Loki, which debuted last Wednesday. The Spider-Man franchise continues with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ this December, the third film in Jon watts in the joint series between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. After that, Watts will lead the team’s Fantastic Four reboot, so the director’s chair is open if the ‘Spidey’ franchise decides to continue.

Shortly after Herron’s aspirations with Peter Parker became known, the director took to her Twitter account to show her full support for Watts and his vision for ‘No Way Home’.

“Moment of anxiety and vomiting when I have seen this. I adore Jon Watts and what he is doing with Spider-Man and his movie Cop Car is dynamite. I always liked the character to be honest. Very happy with my luck.”

Herron is also listed as an executive producer on Loki alongside lead writer Michael Waldron, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonson, Stephen Broussard, and Tom Hiddleston. The first episode of Loki is available on Disney +, while ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will hit theaters on December 17.

