Loki: director confirms that Mephisto will not appear in the series – Tomatazos

After a very long wait, Loki arrives on the Disney Plus platform tomorrow. The series of the brother of Odin has the networks of head due to the great promise of adventure observed in the advances, and we can not only think that very soon it will become the most viewed on the platform. But before continuing with the mystery and theories, the director of the series is present to clarify a very important point: Mephisto will not appear. It seems that the study wants to avoid any kind of disappointment in the weeks to come.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, an actor who returns as the character after his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame – 95%. This version of the god of lies is not the same that we observed during several of the MCU films, as we remember that the main one was killed by Thanos at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. The star of the new series is the version of Loki who escaped from New York with the help of the Tesseract and towards an unknown direction, so the character is still a troublesome being, unlike the first, who had already solved his problems with Thor. .

We still don’t know who the antagonist of LokiHowever, Kate Herron announced that it will not be Mephisto, the popular supervillain of demonic essence long observed in comics. Some fans are already theorizing that the character will appear in the series due to an apparent reference to him made in the trailers (his presumed figure can be seen in a stained glass window). Here are the director’s words on the subject during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

It’s honestly just a super weird coincidence. It’s really a reference to Loki: the horns, he was thrown from the sky, that’s what a reference is about. Because we shot that much earlier, I think WandaVision must have been in post production when we shot that. I saw all about it online and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting. [Risas] But no, it is more relevant to the themes of our series and it is not a nod to that character.

Recall that WandaVision – 95% generated a huge disappointment among fans with its final chapters. For weeks a significant number of fans took it upon themselves to believe that Mephisto was the true antagonist of the series and that with his power he kept Wanda subdued. It was soon discovered that Agatha was the true villain and this was a great disappointment for those who saw things from another perspective. Without a doubt it was something unexpected for Marvel Studios and it seems that now they want to avoid it with Loki.

It is worth remembering that the creatives of WandaVision neither did they consider Mephisto among their plans. Following the season finale a few months ago, screenwriter Jac Schaeffer stated during a press conference (via Comic Book) that she had never heard of the character before working on the series.

There was never a conscious intention on my part to create Mephisto red herrings because I didn’t know who Mephisto was until I started doing press. Why do we talk so much about the devil? That is the true coincidence. He was never part of our narrative conversations. We were very clear that the great evil is pain. And then the external evil is Agatha. So, as a viewer and lover of the series and the characters, I did not. I didn’t want anything beyond this.

In the meantime, we just have to wait a few hours for the premiere of Loki. Marvel Studios has turned Wednesdays into the new Fridays with the god of lies and will surely present us with excellent adventures. What will the show’s impact be on the MCU as a whole?

