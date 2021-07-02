Loki: Director and scriptwriter of the program explain the unexpected romance – .

From the first moment it was clear that Loki – 96% would be a show intended to continually surprise us in the same way that it has been catching the god of Asgard off guard every moment of the show. He first showed her that his powers and those of the Infinity Stones are nothing in the TVA offices. He then gave her another curveball by revealing that he would have to hunt down another version of himself hiding in apocalypse and his surprise was intensified to discover that it was a female version. The great surprises of the program occurred in the last episode and was discovering that all the members of the TVA are variants, that the Guardians of Time do not really exist, or so it seems at the moment and that when they are disintegrated, apparently, they go to a place inhabited by other discarded variants.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

All those plot twists were overshadowed when we learned that the show has a romance and not just any, but one between Loki and Sylvie. That wouldn’t be such a weird thing if it didn’t mean that we are talking about a romance between Loki and another Loki. The show did not stop making jokes about this fact and revealed that that in itself generates a Nexus event that can be traced even in an apocalypse. We were about to see him confess his love when Ravonna interrupted the matter.

Fans have reacted to this in two ways: some loved it, others found it too weird for their tastes. A turn of events deserves an explanation and just Michael Waldron, writer of the series, and director Kate Herron spoke about the matter to Marvel.com. The first said the following:

Also read: Loki: this could be the true villain of the series

That was one of the crucial points my premise of the series; that there was going to be a love story. We discussed the matter a bit, did we really want this guy to fall in love with another version of himself? Is that something too crazy? But in a series that, for me, is ultimately about self-love, self-reflection, and self-forgiveness, it felt right that this was Loki’s first love story. The look they shared, that moment, it all started as a blossoming friendship. Then for the first time, they both got the feeling like ‘Oh, could this be something else? What is this I am feeling? These are two beings of pure chaos who are the same person falling in love with himself. That’s genuinely a branch, and it’s the kind of thing that would terrify TVA.

On the other hand, the director had the following to say about this unusual romance:

Who is a better match for Loki than himself? The full program is about identity. It’s about him, and he’s on a very different path, and a very different journey. He sees something in Sylvie and thinks’ Oh, I’ve already been there, I know you think. But she thinks, ‘Well, I don’t feel that way.’ And I think that’s the kind of funny thing about that. She is him, but she is not him. They have had very different life experiences. So just from an identity perspective, it was interesting to dig into that. It was just about giving him room to breathe and exploring him in a way that felt organic.

The latter makes us think that she does not reciprocate her feelings, which is just what seemed to happen before that scene was interrupted. We will have to wait for the following chapters to see how this relationship will continue to be explored.

On the other hand, it is relevant to mention that Sophia Di Martino has said that she does not want us to call her character Lady Loki:

I watched her performance, but tried not to be overly influenced by her. Sylvie has a completely different background than Loki. She is a different person and that was really important to us from the beginning. When director Kate Herron told me the idea when I finally got the job, and she was allowed to tell me more about it, it was completely clear to me that Sylvie was Sylvie. And she’s not Lady Loki from the comics. I mean, the show is inspired by the comics, but it’s a whole new backstory within a whole new story. And so I wanted to make her my own character.

Continue reading: Disney Plus announces new Loki-themed Simpsons short