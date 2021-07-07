Loki could have a feminist twist

Loki’s series – 96% excites and fills the fans with questions every Wednesday; Tomorrow the fifth and penultimate episode will arrive and we hope that many doubts will be answered, but while that moment arrives we can only speculate, and the fans are experts in it. A new theory suggests that the series not only has a strong female character as its protagonist, but also that its story will have a feminist twist very much in keeping with the current era.

Loki started with the scene from Avengers: Endgame – 95% where the Loki of an alternate timeline escapes with the Tesseract, but was later captured by the Temporal Variation Authority or TVA, an organization dedicated to capturing all the “variants”, those subjects who do not follow their role within the sacred timeline and threatening to create a new line.

In chapter four, in addition to learning that the love that emerged between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) threatened to break the timeline, we learned that she was snatched from her home as a child, but managed to escape. of the TVA and since then he has lived fleeing and punishing his enemies.

At one point in the episode we also see that Sylvie asks Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) why they took her from her home, and although she does not receive an answer, a theory shared by Comic Book Resources suggests that the girl could break the line of time because she wanted to be a Valkyrie.

The reason to think that the theory is true is that the scene where her abduction is shown she appears playing with toys, one of them is a Valkyrie. According to the theory, if Sylvie had become a Valkyrie, she could have prevented Ragnarok and so the TVA should take her away. However, he forgets the implicit message in that story, that a woman cannot be a warrior because that breaks the role that was imposed on her by the sacred timeline.

It is certainly a fairly reasonable interpretation, given that it has been announced in the past that inclusion and diversity would be prioritized in the franchise, it is not surprising that an element with which many girls can feel identified is introduced into the plot that, due to the sex with which they were born, they are forced to give up their dreams to fulfill the obligations that the heteropatriarchal system imposes on them. It was time for Marvel to put something like this in their productions, it is not enough to have super-powerful women, it is also necessary to question the role that women have been given throughout history; In Asgard there were perhaps female warriors, but for the guardians of the sacred time line a girl could not follow her dream because it was to go against what was already established by them.

Loki It only has two chapters to release, and in addition to answering us the real reason why Sylvie was kidnapped, we have to know who is behind the Guardians of Time, beings that were a fraud at the end of episode 4. But more interestingly, we need know where they come from and what they are looking for the variants of Loki that appeared in the post-credits scene.

As far as fans could deduce based on what has already been presented in the series, Loki could open the doors of the multiverse, which in turn would bring in Spider-Man: No Way Home the enemies of Spider-Man from other universes such as Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), both of which are already confirmed. It remains to be confirmed if we will see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but it is an open secret that Sony has not been able to hide.