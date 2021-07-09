Loki: Cinematographer talks about the relationship of the series with Zodiaco and Niños del Hombre – Tomatazos

One of the most striking elements of Loki – 96% is its aesthetics. Photography has had some pretty memorable moments. The Void at the end of time gave us several examples just like Lamentis-1. The series has shown that they had the intention not only to take care of the narrative, but also the visual elements as the complementary language that it is. It is something that is appreciated in a television series, both Marvel, and in general.

In this sense, at IndieWire they had a chat with Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer of the series. In them I tell him that in the visual section they took as a reference to Zodiac and Children of man. The first thing he told them, in fact, was that in his interview with director Kate Herron, she showed him scenes from movies that they thought would have an impact on the aesthetics of the show. One of the most important is Zodiac – 89%. As revealed by that film, it served as a reference to create the appearance of the offices of the Time Variance Authority (TVA):

When she showed me her references during the interview, I smiled because that’s what I was thinking and we obviously had the same tastes. TVA especially has a zodiac vibe in theater and corridors. We spent a lot of time beforehand in the space of the Time Theater. It is a very important stage to develop the characters when staging Loki.

Another film that impacted the way this series was filmed was Niños del Hombre – 92%. Specifically, they refer to the one-shot scene in which they are fleeing through the streets of that futuristic city about to disappear. More than one noted similarities with said film and she has confirmed it. He also said that that was not the original plan for that scene:

We started planning the sequence at the beginning of our preparation. It was one of the first sequences that excited me and Kate. I even remember that Kasra made us a fomi miniature of an idea from the set so that we could plan and think about our next moves. As we got further into preparation we worked on a preview and it continued to evolve each week. Our original idea had them riding a motorcycle at some point. In the end, we fell in love with our reference to the Children of Men and used a steadicam shot through the streets that felt more brutal and humanistic.

Speaking of amazing things about the series, which it has given us a lot. One that caught fans off guard was the romance between Loki and Sylvie. Nobody expected that the series had a romance and that it was between two Lokis. It was quite an unexpected plot twist. Michael Waldron gave us an explanation as to why they decided to include something so unusual in the series:

That was one of the crucial points of my premise of the series; that there was going to be a love story. We discussed the matter a bit, did we really want this guy to fall in love with another version of himself? Is that something too crazy? But in a series that, for me, is ultimately about self-love, self-reflection, and self-forgiveness, it felt right that this was Loki’s first love story. The look they shared, that moment, it all started as a blossoming friendship. Then for the first time, they both got the feeling that ‘Oh, could this be something else? What is this I am feeling? These are two beings of pure chaos who are the same person falling in love with himself. That’s genuinely a branch, and it’s the kind of thing that would terrify TVA.

