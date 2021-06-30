Loki: Chapter 4 Post Credits Scene Reveals Surprising Twist – .

Loki Wednesday Comes – 96% and of course that the series becomes a trend again. Marvel Studios premieres the fourth chapter of its series on Disney Plus and comes with a post-credit scene that is turning social networks upside down. Fans of the series were feeling that episodes 2 and 3 had not offered too much to the public, however, today’s offers us something incredible that will unleash new ideas and adventures for the dear God of lies. Of course it is necessary to warn that there will be spoilers below.

Loki hit the Disney Plus platform on June 9 and has been on everyone’s lips ever since. One of the greatest successes of Marvel Studios is to release its chapters per week and not the entire season in a single day, as Netflix does. The format used by the MCU for its series is that of classic television and allows it not only to maintain subscribers on the platform, but also to Loki stay current on social media with weekly trends. Today the company does it again with a post-credit scene that will renew the theories and speculations for seven long days.

By the end of chapter four of LokiWe see our protagonist close to confessing his love for Sylvie, his unusual variant partner for whom he has developed a romantic affection in a short time; however, he dies and does not have the opportunity to fulfill his mission. Ah, but in the post-credit scene we see him wake up in what appears to be a new kingdom and strange figures rise in front of him that will drive the most knowledgeable comic book fans crazy. Our protagonist wonders if he has died and someone answers him that no, but that he could be soon. Two of the figures are the classic Loki from Marvel’s Golden Age and Kid Loki.

Faced with the impressive revelation, our protagonist finds himself in a completely different context, ready to face the new challenge and its consequences. What weight do the incarnations of Loki have now in the future of the series? The series still has two episodes to go and anything can happen. This new step shows us that Marvel Studios still has very big plans for Thor’s little brother. Will he be able to escape the trouble he has gotten himself into?

Like its predecessors, Loki is a hit series at Marvel Studios. It is true, some fans were not delighted with the “early” revelation of the character of Sylvie, who during the end of the first chapter was offered as a great villain who would give the main character problems. But with the post-credits scene of the fourth episode we now know that the series’ bet goes further and that we still have some surprises along the way. ¿Loki will be able to ensure in a couple of weeks as the most interesting series of Marvel Studios?

But before it ends LokiOn July 9, we will see Black Widow – 96%, the first film of the new era from Marvel Studios, a prequel that will complement the story we already know about Natasha Romanoff. Rumors suggest that the film will do much more than show us the character’s past, and that it has a good connection to future events. After a long time, Marvel returns to the fray with its deliveries for the big screen and fans are eager to discover the adventures of Avengers never seen before.

