Loki: chapter 3 suggests the arrival of Silver Surfer and Annihilus to the MCU

Loki’s series – 96% remains a mystery, as we do not know who the Guardians of Time are, who really created TVA and what the Loki Sylvie variant is looking for. Like other Marvel productions, Loki is giving us information in a trickle, and while the theories based on what is written in the comics were mostly wrong with WandaVision – 95%, with Loki it could be different.

The Geekosity site revealed that Loki Chapter 3 has an important connection with two very important characters for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Silver Surfer and Annihilus. The former is well known even to those who only watch superhero movies, as it had its introduction to cinema in 2007 with The Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37%. It is a servant of the devourer of worlds Galactus.

Annihilus, on the other hand, is a Fantastic Four villain who also served as the main villain in the Annihilation crossover, where he commands the Wave of Annihilation, a fleet of ships from another universe known as the Negative Zone. For more than a year the rumor appeared that Marvel Studios is working on an adaptation of Annihilation and Loki seems to be the first clue that points in that direction.

Since 2018 the first rumors appeared about the idea of ​​adapting Annihilation, but on that occasion it was only speculation about what we would see in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which Marvel kept secret. When it was released in 2019 it was clear that the plot was still focused on Thanos and the original Avengers, but once that arc is closed, perhaps the studio is ready to take the next step.

According to Geekosity, the connection of Loki with Silver Surfer and Annihilus he takes the moon that Loki and Sylvie visit, Lamentis-1, which comes from Annihilation: Conquest Prologue No. 1, a comic where the moon does not appear but the planet Lamentis does, which is the scene of war of two extraterrestrial groups: the Wave of Annihilation and the Phalanx. As explained before, the leader of the first group is the villain Annihilus, and the relationship with Silver Surfer is that the character is an integral part of the Annihilation saga, since together with Galactus and other of his heralds he faces the Wave of Annihilation.

Loki It seems to be an ambitious and risky project, although there are three episodes to watch, it is to be expected that they will start a new stage for the franchise, which could open the doors not only to the multiverse, but also to the Negative Zone, and thus give foot to a new crossover that surpasses Avengers: Infinity War in size – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

The latest news about the supposed Annihilation adaptation was published in May by Geekosity, and it said that we will see heroes like Quasar, Moondragon, and Captain Marvel take on Annihilus, Galactus, and Terrax the Fearless. However, it is noted that because it is a project in the early stages of development, it could change in the process and move away from the comics as has happened with previous adaptations of the franchise.

While we know if what was said by Geekosity is true, and if we will see Silver Surfer and Annihilus soon, we will have to enjoy the films that are released in this year and the following. First will come Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals; In December we will have another film that is supposed to radically change what we know about the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and in 2022 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to continue with the big changes, to then give way to Thor: Love and Thunder, where we will know what the God of Thunder and his friends have in store.