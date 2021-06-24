Loki: chapter 3 suggests the arrival of Silver Surfer and Annihilus to the MCU – Tomatazos

Loki’s series – 96% remains a mystery, as we do not know who the Guardians of Time are, who really created TVA and what the Loki Sylvie variant is looking for. Like other Marvel productions, Loki is giving us information on a drip, and while the theories based on what is written in the comics were mostly wrong with WandaVision – 95%, with Loki it could be different.

The Geekosity site revealed that Loki Chapter 3 has an important connection with two very important characters for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Silver Surfer and Annihilus. The former is well known even to those who only watch superhero movies, as it had its introduction to cinema in 2007 with The Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37%. It is a servant of the devourer of worlds Galactus.

Annihilus, on the other hand, is a Fantastic Four villain who also served as the main villain in the Annihilation crossover, where he commands the Wave of Annihilation, a fleet of ships from another universe known as the Negative Zone. For more than a year the rumor has appeared that Marvel Studios is working on an adaptation of Annihilation and Loki seems to be the first clue that points in that direction.

Since 2018 the first rumors appeared about the idea of ​​adapting Annihilation, but on that occasion it was only speculation about what we would see in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, which Marvel kept secret. When it was released in 2019 it was clear that the plot was still focused on Thanos and the original Avengers, but once that arc is closed, perhaps the studio is ready to take the next step.

According to Geekosity, the connection of Loki with Silver Surfer and Annihilus, he comes across the moon that Loki and Sylvie visit, Lamentis-1, which comes from Annihilation: Conquest Prologue No. 1, a comic where the moon does not appear but the planet Lamentis does, which is the scene of the war of two extraterrestrial groups: the Wave of Annihilation and the Phalanx. As explained before, the leader of the first group is the villain Annihilus, and the relationship with Silver Surfer is that the character is an integral part of the Annihilation saga, since together with Galactus and other of his heralds they face the Wave of Annihilation.

Loki seems to be an ambitious and risky project, although there are three episodes to watch, it is to be expected that they will start a new stage for the franchise, which could open the doors not only to the multiverse, but also to the Negative Zone, and so on. lead to a new crossover that surpasses Avengers: Infinity War in size – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.