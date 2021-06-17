Loki changes the sacred timeline of Disney +

The impact of the Loki series premiere has been so strong that it has caused Disney + to make some adjustments in its next releases.

Loki recently became the best premiere of Disney +, surpassing the debut of productions such as Wandavision, The Mandalorian or Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition, it managed to consolidate the streaming platform in a great place. Every week, thousands of users prefer this title over others of the competition.

This success has come after a change was made in terms of the publication of episodes. In a Loki promo spot, Tom Hiddleston he sold the idea of ​​watching the show and closed using an interesting slogan: “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.” The phrase announced that the opening day of chapters would be different.

The previous shows used to upload content on Fridays, taking advantage of the weekend, but, for some reason, it was modified. The pilot of this idea began with the first delivery of Loki, which was made on Wednesday, June 9 and, seeing the event, the company trembled.

Noting that the production had really made Wednesdays the new Fridays, an even more momentous decision was made. The initiative indicates that the next products in the catalog will publish their segments on Wednesdays, following the aforementioned pattern.

The changes

According to the producer, the determination was made so that the project in question would not interfere with the weekly broadcast of others such as The Bad Batch or the premiere of Black widow. However, the alternative showed a masterful range of solutions.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, said initiative will be maintained with the other series of Marvel Y Lucasfilm. However, Fridays could continue to be used to launch other types of content, such as films.

Thus, a list of premieres was known that changed their date from Friday to Wednesday on Disney + (subscribe here). This is:

The release of Monsters at Work has been moved from July 2 to July 7. The premiere of Turner & Hooch has been moved from July 16 to July 21. Behind the attraction this premiere has moved from July 16 to July 21 Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life premiere moved from July 23 to 28 Turning the tables with Robin Robert s’ premiere has moved July 30 to July 28, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Lot 2 premiere moved from July 30 to July 28 Short Circuit season 2 premiere moved from July 30 to July 4 August The premiere of Growing Up Animal moved from August 20 to August 18