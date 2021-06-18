Loki changes everything: from now on Disney + will premiere its series on Wednesdays and not on Fridays | Entertainment

All Disney + releases from July change date because Disney has decided that “Wednesdays are the new Friday” …

Loki, the God of Deception, has played it to the gurus of traditional television, who have always rated on Wednesday What the worst day of the week to premiere a series on television.

It makes sense: it is the middle of the week, and people are already a little tired of the daily hustle and bustle, and they still have tasks and pending work until the weekend. It is not the most desirable time to get to see the premiere of a series.

Hits like WandaVision or The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays. But Loki premiered on Wednesday, and swept viewers, being the premiere series with the largest audience in the (short) history of the platform. Disney has been so impressed that as of July, all the premieres of their original series will be on Wednesday and not on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The measure has been so forceful that it has had no problem in reschedule premieres that were already scheduled.

Thus, the Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work, for example, will now premiere on Wednesday July 7 instead of Friday July 2, while Turner & Hooch has gone from July 16 to Wednesday July 21.

This has also made some series advance its premiere. The new installment of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse episodes moves to Wednesday, July 28, instead of July 30.

The reason given by the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is that this allows you to leave more space in the programming grid for the rest of the original series already released. Disney has more and more, and cannot broadcast all of them in a single day.

Of course, the change only affects the series. Original films will continue to premiere on Fridays.

We will see how this new strategy works for you. Rivals like Netflix or HBO Max premiere on Fridays, and as we have said on traditional television it has always been considered the worst day.

Disney + has been running for a short time, it is now when the platform begins to have abundant original series, so it seems that there is a bit of experimentation in the measure.