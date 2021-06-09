‘Loki’ Cast – Ages, Instagrams, Characters, and More

After the incredible success of Avengers: Endgame, we should have known we were about to get a lot more Marvel content. I mean, why would Disney stop when the franchise is literally the biggest thing going on right now? The higher-ups clearly know their audience, because we’re getting re-introduced to a villain who’s quickly become a fan favorite. Or at least, he’s my favorite.

Loki, the newest Marvel show to debut on Disney +, takes our well-loved God of Mischief and removes him from the shadow of his Asgardian-god brother and steals the Tesseract (you know, the thing he was after in The Avengers). The result? Well, now he’s in an alternate timeline, with a mysterious organization monitoring his every move and giving him a choice no villain wants to ever hear. Should he work with them to correct the timeline, or face being erased from existence forever? Yeah, I know, I know. You’re just as intrigued by the premise as I am. Although it could be due to one very handsome British fella wearing the horns …

But it’s not just Tom Hiddleston who brings his A-game to this show. He’s bringing along with him a dynamic cast, whose characters may just be as mischievous as Loki himself. While we don’t know much about all of the characters, you should meet them anyways. Because really, by the end of your inevitable binge-watch, you’ll be in love with them all.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 Tom Hiddleston

Portrays: Loki

Age: 40

Instagram: @twhiddleston

Fun fact: Um, Marvel fans … do I even have to give you background on this extremely handsome fella? If yes, then go watch all the MCU films right now. We won’t get upset if you break away to do this. We command you.

2 Owen Wilson

Portrays: Mobius M. Mobius, an analyst at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and most associated with the Fantastic Four in the Marvel comics.

Age: 52

Instagram: N / A

Fun fact: Sure, he’s a famous actor and producer, but did you know he was once the inspiration for a Sheryl Crow song? Yes, the 2002 tune “Safe and Sound” is meant to be an account of their romance.

3 Gugu Mbbatha-Raw

Portrays: Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a judge at the TVA

Age: 38

Instagram: @gugumbatharaw

Fun fact: She’s starred alongside great actors like Oprah Winfrey (A Wrinkle in Time) and Tom Hanks (Larry Crowne), and she’s a global ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

4 Wunmi Mosaku

Portrays: Hunter B-15, a member of the TVA

Age: 3. 4

Instagram: @wunmimosaku

Fun fact: She might’ve gotten her start on quite a few shows in the UK, but American fans will recognize this beauty as Ruby Baptiste in Lovecraft Country. Oh, and did you know this isn’t her first fantasy role? She can thank Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them for that one.

5 Sophia Di Martino

Portrays: Undisclosed for now

Age: 37

Instagram: @itssophiadimartino

Fun fact: Aside from starring in a ton of British movies and TV shows, she also has one very popular singer in her corner: she’s extremely close friends with Paloma Faith.

6 Richard E. Grant

Portrays: Undisclosed for now

Age: 64

Instagram: @ richard.e.grant

Fun fact: Richard seems to be extremely comfortable in the fantasy genre these days, because he also had a role in another major Hollywood franchise … Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

7 Sasha Lane

Portrays: Undisclosed for now

Age: 25

Instagram: @sashablane

Fun fact: Sasha is not only an actress, but also mama to an adorable little girl!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below