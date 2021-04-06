‘Loki’: Black Widow or Lady Loki? Who is the mysterious woman in the trailer?

‘Loki’ has already started to warm up for its premiere on Disney +: it is the next in line to continue Phase 4 of the MCU after ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. To increase the expectation, Disney + has released the second trailer of the series after the one we saw last December. The advance advances a very enigmatic series in which we will investigate the different realities and universes that Loki has altered after manipulating the Tesseract. And the new trailer has specifically brought with it an image that is giving a lot to talk about among fans.

It is a simple instant, an image that almost escapes our retina during viewing and that it is necessary to freeze to appreciate it. It is one of the last frames to appear (min. 2:06), where we see the God of Deception with a character whose back is turned. Determine which the identity of the character in question has generated a heated discussion on social networks, and there are two favorite candidates in the pools: Black Widow or Lady Loki. At first glance, it seems that this is Natasha Romanoff herself and the theory that what is happening is that Loki is resurrecting her has started to spread. But the most realistic fans do not share this hypothesis and believe that who we will see will be Lady Loki.

The rumors of the resurrection of Natasha feed on the film that will be released this summer, ‘Black Widow’, dedicated to the character of Scarlett Johansson, which they would take advantage of to promote her. However, the film happens before the events we saw in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, when the character died in Vormir after sacrificing himself to recover the soul gem, the place where this image would take place, according to these fans.. For that reason, it would be more of a dream to see Natasha rejoin the current MCU timeline than anything else, but you never know.

The other theory that a priori makes more sense is that of Lady Loki, who we remember is not a character in itself, but a doppelgänger of Loki himself, a product of the changes in form that the superhero is capable of carrying out. Those who get wet with this hypothesis come to affirm that in ‘Loki’, Lady Loki will become an independent character from Loki, who would at the same time become part of the UCM if confirmed. The theory is also supported by the image itself, since, paying attention, it does not seem to be Scarlett Johansson, although you cannot see her face. The last time we saw Black Widow she had long red hair and this one wears short blonde hair.

Could it be Sophia Di Martino?

One of the interpreters who will accompany the cast led by Tom Hiddleston is Sophia Di Martino. The physique of the actress matches more with the character we see from the back and the fans have not overlooked this detail. So the character that Di Martino will play could be nothing less than the female version of the God of Deception in the MCU. We will not leave doubts until we see Loki rebuilding the puzzle of realities that he tore apart the last time we saw him.

‘Loki’ will arrive on Disney + from next June 11. ‘Black Widow’ will premiere in theaters this summer, on July 9. It can also be seen in streaming within the platform after the previous payment of 30 euros.