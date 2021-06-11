Loki becomes the most watched Marvel series during its premiere on Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Loki – 96% finally made it to the Disney Plus platform and things are going very well. After a long time, Marvel Studios launches a production whose main star is the famous God of Lies and it seems that the public has given him their blessing. Through Samba TV (via Deadline) it is reported that the first chapter of Loki was seen by more people compared to WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. Loki It will be a short series, however, it promises more exciting adventures than its predecessors.

It was painful to watch Loki’s death at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, but things are not over for the character. The new series stars an alternate version of the antihero, a variant who managed to escape from New York using the Tesseract and was eventually captured by the Time Variation Authority, an organization tasked with protecting the flow of the Sacred Timeline created. by the Guardians. Loki is in trouble, luckily one of his agents sees enough potential in him to hire him and solve a bigger problem.

According to Samba TV, the first chapter of Loki entitled “A glorious purpose” was seen by 890 thousand households in the United States, a very outstanding number if we take into account those reached by WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier in its premieres, 655 thousand and 759 thousand, respectively. The above makes Loki in the most watched launch of the series that Marvel Studios has released so far, showing that the popularity of its products is increasing and that in the future it can offer much more. Will we see better numbers for Loki over the next few weeks?

The first chapter of Loki it was a solid start for the series. The writers managed to encapsulate all of the character’s troubled years in a single therapy session, even making him realize that he has never really been the protagonist of the main story, but a stepping stone for others to climb and be the best version of themselves. But it is clear that the new version of Loki will have his chance to shine in the future and, who knows, maybe Marvel Studios will grant him what he has wanted so much for years, a chance to be great. Seeing him lose was enough.

Black Widow is the first film of the new stage of the MCU, the beginning of an era that will bring us greater adventures. The first chapter of Loki took it upon himself to make it clear to us that the issues of the Infinity Saga weren’t really important, at least not for the TVA, whose lower-ranking employees use the Infinity Stones as paperweights. Marvel Studios is surely preparing a much bigger threat, a multiversal war? The Black Widow movie will trace the path to the new adventure (even if it is a prequel).

After Black widow follows the premieres of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, the first will introduce a superhero of Chinese descent, while the second will bring with it several of the most powerful characters on Earth. Marvel Studios had to delay all of its New Age movies due to the coronavirus pandemic unleashed in March last year, but it is now ready to return to theaters with its best products. Over the next several months, the company will be in charge of getting the best box office numbers and the competition will have to do everything in their power to tackle them.

