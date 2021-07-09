Loki becomes the best Marvel premiere episode on Disney +

A few weeks ago, the important success of the series was discussed “Loki” in its premiere on Disney +, to the point of causing Disney to decide to change the day of the premieres from Fridays to Wednesdays. Now the great premiere of the series stands out again, although in a certain way also overshadowed by “Sweet Toth”.

Through THR comes the latest data provided by Nielsen placing the God of Deception series has become the biggest Marvel series premiere on Disney + to date (we only have three). For its part, Netflix’s “Sweet Tooth” displaced “Lucifer” as the most watched title in the week of June 7-13.

The first episode of “Loki” accumulated 731 million viewing minutes, a figure significantly higher than the premieres of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (495 million minutes) Y “WandaVision” (434 million) at the beginning of the year. “Loki,” which premiered on Wednesday, June 9, also had two extra days to gather viewers as a result of Disney + changing the release dates of its originals from Fridays to Wednesdays. More than 14 million Disney + accounts watched the premiere, based on its 52-minute length.

Also highlight the impressive data from “Sweet Tooth”, which shot up to the 1st place in the overall Nielsen rankings in its second week. The eight-episode series, based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book Vertigo, grew by more than 80% to reach 1.43 billion viewership minutes. This figure easily exceeds the 1,000 million audience minutes that the series had “LuciferInspired by the character of Vertigo. The latter fell 45% from 1.84 billion minutes the previous week.

Going more to the off-topic field, the drama “Manifest” NBC’s hit with a huge audience with its third season premiere on Netflix, amassing 1.11 billion viewership minutes for the week. (NBC canceled the Warner Bros.-produced series on June 15.) “Raya and the last dragon”, which became available to all Disney + subscribers at the end of May, spent a second week at the top of the movie charts with 953 million minutes of viewing time.

It should be noted that the Nielsen streaming rates only cover television views and do not include minutes viewed on computers or mobile devices. The rankings only measure audiences in the United States, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney +, Hulu and Netflix in their rankings.

The ranking of original series would stay like this:

Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 1.43 billion minutes watched Lucifer (Netflix), 1.010 million Loki (Disney +), 731 million The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 422 million Lupine (Netflix), 237 million The Kominsky Method (Netflix), 235 million Ragnarok (Netflix), 182 million Longmire (Netflix), 156 million Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), 142 million The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 137 million

