‘Loki’ and why chapter 3 could be a lie

The third episode of Loki gave fans much more information about Lady Loki (AKA Sylvie) and expanded our knowledge of TVA. All of this helped create some new theories about the future of the series, and even about the MCU in general, according to a new video from the YouTube channel ‘Everything Always’. Don’t worry, we will explain and summarize it below.

First, the episode is called “Lamentis”, presumably because it is where Loki and Sylvie teleport and escape from the TVA. However, comic book fans may realize that Lamentis is also a planet from ‘Annihilation Conquest # 1’, a series involving Peter Quill from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and Quasar, a superhero with powers similar to Captain Marvel. .

With the reference to Lamentis, it could be that the MCU is looking to create a second variant of Guardians of the Galaxy, which will include Quill, Quasar, and Drax’s daughter, Moondragon. The planet also exists on the outskirts of the Kree Empire, so it could return in future Captain Marvel projects (remember, Carol Danvers thought it was a Kree for a while). But let’s go back to the episode.

Loki and Sylvie are trapped in Lamentis until they can carry a TemPad. But viewers may have some doubts about everything they see. There is not only one God of Lies now, but (presumably) two. And at least one has the power to create simulations in the minds of others. The whole scenario could be a creation of Sylvie to get more information from Loki. Or, as part of a more elaborate trick, Loki could be cheating on Sylvie.

After Sylvie falls asleep in the Ark destined to escape the planet, she awakens to find Loki singing and dancing with the crew to an Asgardian tune. But wait, Lamentis isn’t exactly Asgard, so how do others know how to sing and play their instruments? It’s one of the possible clues from the episode that hints that Loki already knows how to charm people and is actually playing for Sylvie. The TemPad might be charged and in good condition all this time, but Loki is hiding it to learn more about Sylvie and the TVA for his own benefit. Even when the device is shown to be broken, Loki could easily create an illusion, making Sylvie believe that they are stuck when he has had the exit the entire time. In the fourth episode, you can reveal your little trick and poof! We are back on TVA.

Towards the end of the episode, Sylvie and Loki are thrown from the train and land on Lamentis. As the structures collapse and chaos looms, a building nearly fell on the two of them, but Loki lifted it up and threw it in the other direction. Some fans believe this was evidence that Loki used a Time Stone. In the first episode, Loki discovered a desk full of Infinity Stones. It’s unclear if he put the one he was holding in the drawer or not, so maybe some untapped power was saved that we have yet to see. It is only a theory, but since Loki is a powerful god with knowledge of stones, it is not entirely out of place.

If there is any real hoax going on, viewers have the second half of the series to find out. There are still Keepers of Time to meet, a likely introduction from Kang the Conqueror, and hints for future MCU projects.

