‘Loki’ and the story of DB Cooper, the mystery cited in the Marvel series

During the first chapter of Loki, the new Disney Plus series about the iconic villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a real-life case was referenced. It is about what happened with DB Cooper who, as shown in the production, hijacked a plane, jumped out of it and escaped from the FBI.

This is one of the most important security mysteries in contemporary history. What happened? How did a person hijack a plane and escape without leaving any trace, prompting an investigation that lasted more than 40 years? In Loki, of course, the approach does not lack humor.

That event marked part of the history of the United States. The legend of DB Cooper, as evidence was found but nothing conclusive was achieved, spread to the point that a journalist from The Washington Post referred to him as Robin Hood.

What happened?

As they explain in Loki, it all happened on Northwest Airlines flight 305. During the afternoon of November 24, 1971, DB Cooper bought a plane ticket to travel from Portland to Seattle, from the state of Oregon to Washington. According to investigations, this person paid in cash and waited until he was called to board.

When DB Cooper was sitting in his corresponding seat, he asked the stewardess for a bourbon and soda, as Loki also recreates in his first chapter. Right after ordering the drink, he handed the girl on the plane a note. Immediately afterwards, DB Cooper indicated that he had a bomb and proceeded to show the flight attendant a small piece of luggage, where you could see an object with cables, a watch and what, apparently, was an explosive mechanism.

The stewardess walked to the cockpit, to whom she handed the note. DB Cooper was asking for $ 200,000 in bills of 20s and four parachutes, in exchange for not blowing up the plane. Part of the plan was accomplished when the plane landed in Seattle: DB Cooper received the parachutes, the money, freed the 36 hostages on the plane and asked the pilot to take off again. Destiny? Mexico City.

Perhaps the most curious part of this case begins on the journey between Seattle and Mexico City. It is estimated that at some point near Reno, Nevada, DB Cooper took one of the parachutes, grabbed the money and jumped from one of the rear doors of the plane. That was the last known about him. Up to this point the moment in Loki, from Marvel is recreated.

Some theories

and part of the FBI investigation

Faced with the fact, an investigation began that involved a huge number of people, letters and calls with alleged information in relation to DB Cooper. However, most of the testimonials and sources turned out to be false. Ralph Himmelsbach, the head of the investigation, was at a crossroads: where to go?

He did not find too many roads. During his investigation there was some hope when a package of 20 banknotes in bad condition and belonging to the series that was given to DB Cooper was found. However, nothing was conclusive.

Meanwhile, theories were emerging. One that DB Cooper was a professional paratrooper and he had military experience. Others were aimed at questioning the plausibility of the case. They suggested that the kidnapper must have been someone with little experience because of how far-fetched it would be to escape alive.

Little by little the idea spread that DB Cooper had not survived. This was influenced by a detail: the parachutes delivered by the FBI were not the most suitable for jumping, much less to do it from a commercial plane, with characteristics different from those of combat.

The conclusion of the DB Cooper case

On July 12, 2016, the FBI issued a statement concluding the investigation without finding a culprit. The document describes the search as “one of the longest and most exhaustive” in the organization. It took them 45 years.

Part of the report states: “On July 8, the FBI decided to redirect resources dedicated to the DB Cooper case to focus on other investigative priorities. During the 45 years of proficiency, the FBI exhaustively reviewed credible leads, coordinated the task of multiple officers in searches, collected all available evidence, and interviewed all identified witnesses. The evidence obtained throughout these years will be preserved for historical purposes at the FBI Headquarters in Washington DC ”.

As a curious fact, on January 8, 2021 Sheridan Peterson passed away, at the age of 94. Who was he? One of the people the investigation linked as a suspect to be DB Cooper. To gauge the magnitude of the investigation, one piece of information: it is estimated that there were more than 1,000 suspects.

In the FBI document, the organization itself uses the word “mystery” to refer to the case. The first chapter of Loki, which can be seen through the Disney Plus platform, offers an answer in this regard.

