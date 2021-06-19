‘Loki’ and the Mobius Groundhog Day Theory

It must be quite difficult to write a good fan theory, like the ones we highlighted in the video above. A good fan theory has to be credible, of course. But also a bit silly, somewhere in between “oh my!” and “I wish I had thought of that.”

A member of TheMediocreCritic, also known as the Reddit user who predicted Luke Skywalker’s cameo in ‘The Mandalorian’, is an individual who knows the great art of fan theory. And he’s back with a jewel for ‘Loki’ Ever thought something smelled funny with Owen Wilson’s TVA agent, Mobius or Mr. Mobius? The guy is having long existential conversations and drinking sodas while working in a position that will essentially determine the fate of the universe (and most likely, several other universes as well). Why would it be so calm? Well, maybe because he has done it before. Maybe even hundreds of other times, Groundhog Day style. TheMediocreCritic focused on the Mobius line: “I think you might have an idea of ​​what it is capable of.”

Here’s my theory, Mobius has had this exact encounter countless times with Loki. Using TVA technology, he has been rewinding his interaction with Loki over and over again to try to change the outcome … Until now, every time he tries to stop him, Loki ends up either turning evil or being rebooted. Mobius is giving it his all in a last-ditch effort to learn what makes Loki tick, so that he can solve the eventual end of the holy timeline.

This would make a lot of sense, in the style of ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, with Mobius trying to do the same with variants over and over again to try to succeed. Also, it would explain why Loki tried so hard to show us how that TVA contraption works, the rewind one. Maybe Mobius is just using the same technology on a larger scale. We continue with TheMediocreCritic:

When each experiment fails, Mobius backs off and starts over. This is why he seems so boring, even when faced with the death of the Minutemen. He’s been there a dozen times, but this time something is different. He seems confused about the Church boy, something is different, the gum is different. This is also the reason why he is so excited when Loki reveals the new knowledge about his Variant, his new information, he believes that this time he is on the right track.

This Loki is different because this time Mobius reacted differently and left him alone to see all his life and death, he let Loki learn for himself what he becomes, that there was no “glorious purpose” … and often When we face our own shortcomings we can finally make a real change. That is why “our Loki” is going to save the universe.

Once again, it is entirely plausible to see that Mobius would have finally cracked the code by allowing Loki to teach himself a lesson, rather than by dictating moral truths to him. It would be a great plot twist, if it comes to fruition. Until Marvel brings TheMediocreCritic into one of their writing rooms, you can follow it here.

