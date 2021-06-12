‘Loki’ and his connection to ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Spoilers for ‘Loki’, episode 1, below

‘Loki’ started out with a lot of information in its first episode, like an obscene amount, but while he was teaching us all about TVA, there was also time to troll the Avengers and explain a sneaky hole in the ‘Endgame’ plot. Still, this being a Marvel series, the first episode of ‘Loki’ ends up raising more questions than it answers.

Why does the “evil variant” hide her face? Why are the Time Keepers giant space lizards? And why has poor Casey never seen a fish before? And then, of course, there is the fundamental question: what is this whole building headed for? The “evil” Loki clearly wants to destroy the TVA or at least remove them from the scene for some nefarious reason. While that exact goal has yet to be revealed, it’s clear that the timeline is key to his plan, and most likely the future of the MCU as well.

At the beginning of episode one, an instructional video explains the origins of TVA and what its purpose is, all packed into neat ’70s-style animation. In this clip, we learn that the universe started out as a multiverse, but over time, the different dimensions collided in a way that threatened to destroy everything (much like the 2015 ‘Secret Wars’ comic). It was then that three cosmic beings known as the Time Keepers stepped in to blend the multiverse into a “sacred” timeline.

And for that the TVA was formed. When people don’t follow the “sacred timeline,” aka the main MCU continuity, this “Nexus” event creates a new, branching timeline. This, in turn, “could create crazy,” as the video puts it, which is a really interesting way to describe this given what we already know from previous Disney + series.

In Marvel comics, the ‘Nexus of All Realities’ is a gateway where all possible realities intersect. But even more important than that, the term “Nexus” has also appeared in ‘WandaVision’.

In episode seven, one of those significant advertisements promoted a “Nexus” antidepressant, and this hinted at Wanda’s true identity as a “Nexus Being”. The Scarlet Witch can alter reality itself, and that means she also has the power to change the multiverse in ways the TVA probably wouldn’t like too much. So in addition to Loki, TVA also has to deal with Wanda at some point, and the final episode of ‘WandaVision’ hinted that this will probably happen sooner rather than later.

In the last post-credits scene, Wanda was studying Darkhold, a book of incalculable power, when she heard the voice of her son, Billy, calling her from another world. Given how much the loss of her family ruined Wanda, nothing will stop her from bringing the children back, even if it means creating a “Nexus Event” to get them back.

And remember when the TVA clip said that an unverified Nexus event could lead to “insanity”? It is no coincidence that Wanda will appear next time in the Doctor Strange movie, titled “The Multiverse of Insanity.” But will he fight “madness” or will the Scarlet Witch help create it in the first place?

We still do not know who will be responsible for unleashing this new multiversal war. Any number of Loki variants could easily wreak this kind of havoc, and Wanda is also a wild card right now. However, whatever happens, it’s pretty clear that the TVA is going to fail in its mission at some point, and that means the sacred timeline is ruined.

Could this be how the X-Men present themselves? Will the Spider-Man multiverse appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’? And will Casey finally find out what the fish tastes like? The answers to all of this lie in the comic shop, along with a possible new Grand Villain who likes to meddle over time and calls himself Kang …

‘Loki’ premieres one episode a week, every Wednesday, on Disney +.

