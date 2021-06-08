Loki and his connection to Secret Wars

They are about to release the Loki series and it would be something spectacular that Marvel Studios will create an event as powerful as Secret Wars.

Michael waldron is the main writer of the series Loki and comments on the possibility that the series Disney Plus have a connection with Secret wars:

“We’ll see. You probably know, as well as I do, that not everything is there. If the purpose of all of that was to indoctrinate the audience and everything. Yes, we will see how this plays out in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in the future. “

What is this event about?

For now, it doesn’t seem like Loki has a lot to do with Secret wars, since this story that debuted in 1984 with the creative team of Jim Shooter, Mike Zeck Y Bob layton, focused on a wide variety of superheroes and villains from Marvel brought to the planet Battleworld for Beyonder to fight each other. This plot became so popular that it was adapted into various Marvel animated shows, a toy line, and even a novel. Later, Marvel revived the concept with Secret wars 2 of 2015 of Jonathan Hickman Y Esad Ribic. However, an adaptation in Marvel studiosEither as a movie or TV series, it has yet to be officially announced. But it would be something spectacular to see.

This is not the first time the concept that Loki set other properties of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. “All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected and have ramifications,” Michael Waldron previously said. “I think certainly our goal with the Loki series was for it to have far-reaching ramifications throughout the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe going forward.”

Perhaps, with the movie that has the most connection Loki it is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, since your villain will be a time traveler (Kang, the conqueror) and precisely the series of Asgard God of Mischief deals with temporary ramifications.

Loki is starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku Y Richard E. Grant. The series premieres on June 9 in Disney Plus.