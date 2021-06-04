Loki and Ant-Man 3 Writers Talk About Connections in the MCU

The writer Michael waldron is right now in one of the foci of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is the lead writer on the new series “Loki,” which premieres on Disney + next week. He is also the writer of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, a Marvel film that will be released next year and promises to completely shake the UCM. In addition to this, Waldron is also developing the second season of “Loki”, which has not yet been officially green-lit. For all this, everything that the writer can say is watched with great attention.

Delving deeper into his words for Vanity Fair, this time we go to the interconnection between projects. We are seeing that the new Marvel series for the Disney + platform are going to have important ramifications for future movies and other Marvel series. However, not surprisingly, Marvel Studios is not revealing too much of these connections.

Obviously, the idea of multiverse which first introduced “Doctor Strange” and then exploded with “Avengers: Endgame” is the centerpiece of the current MCU. And this also brings us to the Quantum Realm, which seems to be reaching a new height with the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the third Ant-Man film written by Jeff loveness.

Waldron found himself in frequent communication with Schaeffer and Loveness, creating a kind of network of writer friends:

He was still in the middle of his grueling shoot and directing another series and working on another secret movie, and he came to our Zoom and collaborated on some story stuff, ”Loveness recalls. It is like swimming in the ocean. There are always going to be 10 movies that yours relates to.

The writer even jokes with the scope of these series: “They are going to change Doctor Strange to affect Ant-Man and that will affect the eighth season of The Mandalorian.”

Waldron notes that one of his “Loki” writers, Bisha Ali, went on to create the “Ms. Marvel ”for Disney + and that the whole interconnected company is better maintained if they can think of it as a family, and jokes about the confidentiality of their conversations:

Jeff is dealing with the Quantum Realm and I was dealing with time travel and the multiverse. Our conversations are probably illegal, digitally. We have to meet on some bridge.

In all this connection, “WandaVision” was also at the time Wanda maximoff, who starred in that series and will return for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Waldron’s close friendship with “WandaVision” main screenwriter Jac Schaeffer, forged in the halls of Marvel while working on “Loki,” loomed over the production.

I really admired her, ”he says of Schaeffer, who recently signed a global deal with Marvel Studios. When they brought Doctor Strange to me – especially since Wanda is a part of that story, I just wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to let my friend down. I can’t screw it up because she did a great job. So we had a lot of conversations. Getting to continue Wanda’s story was incredible.

