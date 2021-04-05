Loki also releases new images and poster

Almost two months after its premiere, Loki, the third series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Disney Plus, has decided to surprise fans of the franchise not only with a new trailer, but also with exclusive images of what this next program will be. focused on the God of mischief and mayhem (via ComicBook.com).

After the success of WandaVision – 95%, which was described by critics as an effective tribute to sitcoms, and the good reception Falcon and the Winter Soldier have received – 97%, Loki prepares to surprise fans of Thor’s brother with an adventure set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in the timeline derived from the actions of the Avengers when the character played by Tom Hiddleston (Thor: Ragnarok – 92%, Kong: Skull Island – 76%) escapes with the Tesseract.

Loki will have six episodes directed by Kate Herron and whose main writer will be Michael Waldron. In addition to Hiddleston, the show will also star Owen Wilson (Bliss – 47%, The French Chronicle), as Mobius, a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent; Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond The Lights – 82%), playing Judge Renslayer, also a TVA agent, and Wunmi Mosaku (The Escape, Lovecraft Country – 100%), such as Hunter B -15.

Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant (Wah-Wah), Sasha Lane (Sounds of the Heart – 91%, American Sweetness – 79%) and Erika Coleman complete the cast of this new Disney Plus series. The newly released photographs offer new looks at the lead actors playing their characters. Below you can see them, as well as the official synopsis of the program:

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is the lead writer. It debuts on Disney + on June 11, 2021.

In this way, in Loki, the protagonist, after escaping, with the help of the Cosmic Cube, is taken to the mysterious organization Time Variance Authority to later travel through time altering human history while manipulating the Tesseract.

Although there are still a few months to go before the premiere of this new series, if there is something that is clear with the launch of these new promotional materials, it is that Loki will be an amazing program, which will seek to challenge the expectations of the fans, just as they have claimed people who have worked on the show. So it only remains to wait to see what the new production surprises with.

