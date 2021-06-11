‘Loki’ already gives us some details of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Loki and Tom Hiddleston they put the spotlight back on themselves. The entertainment industry begins to follow in the footsteps of the Marvel villain, perhaps the most beloved by audiences, in the series just released by Disney Plus. On the other hand, questions arise about the role that Loki will have in the following stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What happened in Avengers: Infinity War seemed to close his stage within the Marvel movie narrative. The announcement, development and broadcast of the series about what happened to Loki after Avengers: Endgame hinted at his future role within Marvel.

However, when it comes to Marvel and film, it is wise not to take anything for granted. Unless those involved themselves clarify different issues. This is what happened with Tom Hiddleston, who referred to the possibility of appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in that saga.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

What did Tom Hiddleston say about

your participation in ‘Thor: Loven and Thunder’?

Loki’s first appearance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred in Thor (2011, Kenneth Branagh). Since then, his path has been linked to that of the character played by Chris Hemsworth. The Asgardian brothers, despite their philosophical differences, have been one of the classic duos of Marvel and Disney productions.

When asked if Loki will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, Tom Hiddleston commented in Empire: “We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga. The diametrical opposition between Thor and Loki and the duality and antagonism between the two it is a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment. We have explored everything we could about these two brothers. “

“For the moment”, a reunion between the brothers should not be expected. The director of Taika Waititi did not make any further comment on the matter. Some events of the first chapter of Loki also do not give much hope for the immediate future for those who want to see him again together with Thor.

