Loki advances its premiere date – Tomatazos

Wednesdays are the new Fridays! That’s the Disney Plus plan. The platform has announced that it will advance a few days the premiere of Loki, its next original Marvel series. To make the announcement, the studio has shared a video with Tom Hiddleston, the protagonist, in which he explains that it has been decided to change the release date to better accommodate the anticipation of the fans.

Loki, as you surely know, it is the third original Marvel show for Disney Plus. Originally, it was going to be released on June 11, but the date has been changed to June 9. A couple of days will make a difference in what appears to be an interesting experiment for the platform on which day it is more likely for the public to sit down to enjoy its original content. The episodes will continue to release on a weekly basis, but now midweek.

The show follows the adventures of Loki (Hiddleston) after his character steals the Space Gem near the end of the second act of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. This causes chaos on the timeline, prompting the Time Variation Authority to recruit the God of Mischief to fix their mess. The series has been described as a thriller in which the protagonist must solve a series of crimes.

