‘Loki’ advances its premiere date on Disney Plus

Good news for Marvel fans. The company disclosed that Loki will arrive earlier than expected on Disney Plus. The long-awaited series advanced its premiere for Wednesday, June 9. That is, two days before the original date (June 11). It is a short time, yes, but 48 hours less waiting will always be appreciated. It is the first time, by the way, that a Marvel series waives its premiere on Friday.

WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw the light on a Friday. It is also important to mention that all other episodes of Loki will premiere every Wednesday instead of Friday. You better write it down on your calendar so you don’t forget it. The announcement was made by Tom Hiddleston himself, the actor who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch the video below:

“Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” Tom Hiddleston mentioned in the video. The movement is as surprising as it is interesting, although Disney has not disclosed the reason for the change. Now the Marvel fandom will meet on Wednesdays to discuss the facts of each chapter. Of course, we do not know if this strategy will continue with the next Marvel series on Disney Plus, the closest being Hawkeye.

The hype that currently exists for Loki is too high because, as with WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios revealed very few details before launch. The little we know is thanks to the fantastic trailer. In the preview it is suggested that the Norse god will travel in time after taking the Tesseract in the Battle of New York from Avengers: Endgame. Of course, you will be in trouble as is common.

The distribution de Loki is made up of Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant. Yes, there are fancy names. In addition, being a Marvel series the door is always open to a surprise cameo. As of June 9 we will leave doubts.

