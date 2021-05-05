Loki advances his premiere date

Wednesdays are the new Fridays! That’s the Disney Plus plan. The platform has announced that it will advance a few days the premiere of Loki, its next original Marvel series. To make the announcement, the studio has shared a video with Tom Hiddleston, the protagonist, in which he explains that it has been decided to change the release date to better accommodate the anticipation of the fans.

Loki, as you surely know, it is the third original Marvel show for Disney Plus. Originally, it was going to be released on June 11, but the date has been changed to June 9. A couple of days will make a difference in what appears to be an interesting experiment for the platform on which day it is more likely for the public to sit down to enjoy its original content. The episodes will continue to release on a weekly basis, but now midweek.

The show follows the adventures of Loki (Hiddleston) after his character steals the Space Gem near the end of the second act of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. This causes chaos on the timeline, prompting the Time Variation Authority to recruit the God of Mischief to fix their mess. The series has been described as a thriller in which the protagonist must solve a series of crimes.

The decision to move the premieres to Wednesday seems to coincide with the first series of the platform that also moves away from Fridays: Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 95%. The animated show belongs to the Star Wars saga. It follows the story of a group of clones who manage to resist Order 66’s programming and rebel against the Empire after Palpatine declares himself Emperor of the Galaxy. That title debuted yesterday to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lssZkg08G2 – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 5, 2021

As with The Mandalorian – 90%, the Marvel series had become the sensation of every Friday by the launch of their new episodes. However, it seems smart to start saving its series for the middle of the week if the studio decides to continue releasing its films simultaneously on Fridays due to the pandemic. In other words, by dividing your premieres between the days of the week, you encourage people to have more reasons to keep extending their subscription.

Loki is one of the most anticipated series of the year, as there is a lot of love for both the actor and the character. One of the Marvel executives has already spoken about the possibility of doing more seasons, unlike what has happened with the previous shows of the comic book firm. Everything will depend on how much emotion awakens the temporary adventure of the rogue villain now turned antihero.

The Loki series will arrive, then, on June 9 and its six episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday. Can that day compete with the attention it seemed to get on Friday? That we will find out. After its release, it will be followed by the Black Widow movie in mid-July in both cinemas and Disney Plus and then Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in early September, that only in theaters.

