Loki adds a post-credits scene in his fourth episode

Although the first three episodes of Loki did not have, the fourth adds more footage to the end of the credits and reveals something spectacular.

If the third episode was quite slow and thoughtful, the fourth has been very revealing and has left things very interesting for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) Y Sylvie (Sophia di martino). But also, you have to be very attentive, since no one can miss the post-credits scene, especially since what will happen next advances. A pity that we have to wait a whole week to find out what they have prepared us for this spectacular series of Marvel studios that can be seen in Disney Plus.

Attention SPOILERS:

In the fourth episode of Loki, everything rushes into the TVA, as agents like Mobius (Owen Wilson) or B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) are beginning to reflect on what that place really is. But when the two versions of Loki are brought in front of the Guardians of Time, we can discover that there is something hidden behind. In the heat of that battle, Ravonna renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) manages to catch up with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and disintegrates it. What appears to be the end of it actually brings us to the post-credits scene.

Loki wakes up and thinks he’s dead and in Hel, the place where the fallen warriors of Asgard arrive. But a voice tells him that he will be dead if he does not go with them. Suddenly we see four different versions of Loki.

We can see Richard E. Grant like a classic version of Loki, to Jack Veal like a kid version, to Deobia Oparei like Boastful Loki and finally a crocodile version.

In the background we can see what could be the tower of The Avengers destroyed and it seems that all versions of the God of Deception of Asgard have come together for a common mission.

So, in the two remaining episodes they will have to explain a lot of things. It is already speculated that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be the one who is really behind it all. So they could unite the series of Loki to the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Where your participation has been confirmed. What would be a bombshell for the show Disney Plus.

While they are revealing the whole truth, we can enjoy the series of Loki and the rest of the films of Marvel studios where the character intervenes