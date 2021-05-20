Logroñés remains with the three points against CF Fuenlabrada (1-0)

05/19/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

The Logroñés added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Fuenlabrada, who beat 1-0 this Wednesday in the Las Gaunas Stadium. The Logroñés came with the desire to regain the path of victory after losing the last game against the Leganes by a score of 3-0. On the visitors’ side, the CF Fuenlabrada lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous duel against the Vallecano Ray. After the game, the Logroño team is eighteenth, while the Fuenlabrada he is twelfth at the end of the match.

During the first half of the match none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period luck came for him Logroñés, which premiered its luminous with a bit of Andy in the 75th minute, ending the match with the result 1-0.

The coach of the Logroñés gave entrance to David gomez gomez, Leonardo Ruiz, Jaime Sierra Y Ruben Martinez for Pablo Bobadilla, Damien, Elder brother Y Dani pacheco, Meanwhile he Fuenlabrada gave the green light to Aboubakary Kante, Franchu, Juanma Marrero placeholder image, Javi espinosa Y David Friend, which came to replace Aldair Fuentes, Alex Mula, Cristobal, Pol Valentin Y Janus.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw four of them (Paulino De La Fuente Gómez, Andy, David gomez gomez and Inaki Saenz Arenzana) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Aldair Fuentes.

With 44 points, Logroñés from Sergio Rodriguez Martinez was ranked eighteenth in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by Jose Luis Oltra it was placed in twelfth place with 50 points.

The next day the Logroñés will be measured with the Almeria, while the Fuenlabreño team will play their match against the Real Sporting.

Data sheetLogroñés:Santamaría, Unai Medina, Pablo Bobadilla (David Gonzalez Gomez, min. 49), Álex Pérez, Inaki Saenz Arenzana, Paulino De La Fuente Gómez, Damián (Leonardo Ruiz, min. 56), Andy, Dani Pacheco (Ruben Martinez, min. 90), Nano (Jaime Sierra, min.56) and Lander OlaetxeaCF Fuenlabrada:Pol Freixanet, Mikel Iribas, Adrián Diéguez, Ruben Pulido, Antonio Cristian, Álex Mula (Franchu, min.67), Jano (David Amigo, min.86), Cristobal (Juanma Marrero, min.80), Pol Valentín (Javi Espinosa , min.81), Aldair Fuentes (Aboubakary Kante, min.67) and Borja GarcésStadium:Las Gaunas StadiumGoals:Andy (1-0, min. 75)