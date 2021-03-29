Logroñés de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32, East Tuesday the meeting between the Ponferradina and the Logroñés, scheduled to function in the stadium The Toralín.

Thus, the squad led by Jon Perez Bolo will attend the game after registering a draw with Oviedo (1-1), a victory over Almería (2-1), a draw with Cartagena (1-1) and a draw with Sporting de Gijón (2-2). Thus, they are located in the position number 7 of the classification, where they are found with 47 points and +1 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Sergio Rodriguez is positioned in the seventeenth place of the classification, adding 32 points and -19 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Zaragoza (1-1), a defeat against Espanyol (4-0), a defeat against Malaga (1-0) and a draw with Albacete (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of the Ponferradina against him Logroñés of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32 will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.