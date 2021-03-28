Logroñés B wins the victory against Yagüe in the second half (1-0)

03/28/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Logroñés B got the last three points at Yagüe after winning 1-0 in the last game of the First Phase of the Third Division. The Logroñés B came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 1-2 at Atlético River Ebro. Regarding the visiting team, the Yagüe he was defeated 0-2 in the last game he played against the CD Calahorra B. With this result, the locals were placed in second place after the dispute of the match, while the visitors remained in fifth position at the end of the match.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the halfway point of the match came the goal for the Logroño team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Bertino in minute 63, concluding the duel with a final score of 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Logroñés B who entered the game were Aitor Añibarro, Blackberry, Alex, Sergio and Jaime Garijo replacing Konan, Bertino, Juanjo, The sorrow and Izan Flaño, while changes in the Yagüe They were Ousmane, who entered to replace Abel.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Juanjo and Sergio, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Pablo, Losantos and Carus and with red to Losantos (2 yellow).

The Logroñés B occupied second place in the qualifying table with 39 points, in access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, after the dispute of this meeting on the last day of the First Phase of Third Division, while the Yagüe it was placed in fifth position with 31 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetLogroñés B:Victor Pradas, Ochoa, Izan Flaño (Jaime Garijo, min.84), Juanjo (Álex, min.75), Victor, Ruiz, Bertino (Mora, min.75), Lapeña (Sergio, min.84), Dulce, Konan (Aitor Añibarro, min.71) and MarauriYagüe:Miguel Arraiz, Murías, Abel (Ousmane, min.66), Alberto, Diego, Pablo, Carus, David Perez, Losantos, Rafael and DanielStadium:World Cup 82Goals:Bertino (1-0, min. 63)