Logroñés and Real Zaragoza distribute the points after drawing one

03/27/2021 at 23:01 CET

The Logroñés and the Saragossa tied one in the duel held this Saturday in the Las Gaunas Stadium. The Logroñés came with the intention of getting back on the winning track after suffering a 4-0 loss in the previous match against Spanish. For his part, Real Zaragoza in his fiefdom he won 1-0 his last match in the tournament against the CD Mirandés. After the scoreboard, the Logroño team is seventeenth after the end of the game, while the Saragossa is sixteenth.

The meeting started in a favorable way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous one through a goal from eleven meters from Andy in the 15th minute, concluding the first period with the score of 1-0.

After the break came the goal for him Real Zaragoza, who got the tie with a goal from Juan Jose Narvaez at 62 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-1.

The technician of the Logroñés, Sergio Rodriguez Martinez, gave entry to the field to Leonardo Ruiz and Ruben Martinez replacing Elder brother and Paulino de la Fuente Gómez, while on the part of the Saragossa, Juan Ignacio Martinez Jimenez replaced Alvaro Tejero, Juan Sanabria, Gaizka larrazabal, Ivan Azon Monzon and Adrian Gonzalez by Carlos Vigaray, Alberto Zapater, Juan Jose Narvaez, Alex Alegria and Sergio Bermejo.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Andy and Damien) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Jair amador.

With this tie, the Logroñés it was placed in the seventeenth position of the table with 32 points. For his part, Real Zaragoza with this point he remained in sixteenth position with 34 points at the end of the game.

The next commitment of the Second Division for the Logroñés is against the SD Ponferradina, Meanwhile he Real Zaragoza will face the Cartagena.

Data sheetLogroñés:Cristian Darío Álvarez, Carlos Vigaray, Jair Amador, Mathieu Peybernes, Carlos Nieto, Sergio Bermejo, Eguaras, Alberto Zapater, Francho Serrano Gracia, Álex Alegría and Juan José NarváezReal Zaragoza:Ruben Mino, Iago Lopez, Pablo Bobadilla, Álex Pérez, Inaki Saenz, Unai Medina, Damián, Andy, Paulino de la Fuente Gómez, Nano and Lander OlaetxeaStadium:Las Gaunas StadiumGoals:Andy (1-0, min. 15) and Juan José Narváez (1-1, min. 62)