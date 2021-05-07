Logomania: the trend that celebrities show off

The most famous brands developed their monograms, and celebrities love them.

Jennifer Lopez she wore a comfortable outfit to board a private flight to New York which she paired with a Dior hat.

Dua Lipa Styled by Richard Quinn for Moncler, with a floral print from head to toe.

Kim kardashian in a tight bikini from Burberry.

Georgina rodriguez has shared an image, together with Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Christian Dior down coat, with the signature print of the firm’s logo, Dior Oblique.

Spanish singer Rosalia It is often news for the way they dress when going on stage. Here in NYC sporting a classy Balmain signature ensemble.

Ozuna sang on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, wearing an exclusive Louis Vuitton brand leather jackets.

Kylie jenner during her family trip to Lake Tahoe, with a Christian Dior total look in a pink version, which adds a sweeter and more romantic touch.

Katie holmes she looks classy in a pink Gucci sweater and blue jeans as she strolls the Upper West Side.

Balmain and Maluma they collaborate in a limited collection that you should not miss. The French maison seldom works so closely with a celebrity.

Natti Natasha she shows off her curves and her Fendi scarf on a show.