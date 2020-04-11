The Logitech MX Master is considered by many people – including myself – as the best productivity mouse you can buy right now, and, even if you think not, it can make anyone works a little faster than if they had an ordinary mouse.

We recommend you | The productivity applications that cannot be missing on your mobile

And today I come to tell you how do i use it And what can you do to make it considered by many people as the best mouse you can buy to work, especially now that its first version is at a reduced price compared to its launch. Although, if you want to bet on the most expensive model, you should know that it is also on sale

Logitech MX Master, what sets this mouse apart from the rest?

The Logitech MX Master is, in my view, the definitive choice if you need a mouse to work, and it is not for anything other than its versatility, since it has a series of buttons and programmable gestures that allow us to enjoy brutal customization, with a suitable weight and a form factor that is very comfortable in the hand, at least if you are right-handed.

We recommend you | If you are obsessed with productivity, you need to install this extension compatible with Netflix and Amazon Prime

Specifically, the Logitech MX Master has two buttons and four customizable gestures, specifically the thumb buttons – if you press down on that area, it is operated – and the button next to the central wheel. Although we can customize absolutely all but the two main buttons.

In addition, the mouse has a second wheel located next to the Back and Forward buttons, With which we can scroll horizontally, and which is something that in applications such as Microsoft Excel, is a barbaric useful.

All these buttons can be configured for a large number of functions, such as changing applications, opening a program, suspending the computer, opening a specific internet page, closing a window and an endless list of things that allow us to make the mouse the tool that best suits us and making it do exactly what we want with each gesture.

How can you take advantage of the Logitech Mx Master?

Although a priori it seems to you that all this does not have many ways to integrate into your way of using the mouse, I assure you that you can do it, and, in fact, I’m going to explain how I did it.

First of all, I have configured the thumb button so that, with a press, it pastes the content of the clipboard, while the button near the wheel has the function of copying, in order to be able to carry out these tasks easier than if I use Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V.

On the other hand, other actions can be configured for when hold the thumb button down and slide the mouse, and in this case I have it configured in such a way:

Swipe left: cut

Swipe right: pause

Swipe up: increase volume

Slide down: decrease volume

So, it fits my needs and allows me to be more productive on a day-to-day basis, But you can configure it as you prefer to adapt to the use you want to give the device.

Is the Logitech MX Master worth buying?

Definitely yes. From my point of view, if you work with the computer, it is worth buying the first, second or third generation of this mouse. As you can imagine, the more recent, the more expensive, But if you are going to make it profitable, it is worth a lot.

You are going to take advantage of it, and as soon as you integrate it into your work routine, it will be very comfortable to use it, and you will save a lot of time in your day to day.

If, on the other hand, the use you are going to give it is more casual, maybe what suits you is to bet on the first one, that right now is at a very tempting price and that can make you save a few euros.

It might interest you | Goodbye Office 365, hello Microsoft 365

Follow Andro4all