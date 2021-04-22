Logitech keyboard and mouse on sale at the best price

Logitech Mk220. Wireless keyboard and mouse combo. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Still using a wired keyboard and mouse? Are you looking for something compact that allows you to take it on your trips? Well, look out for this Logitech kit, since in addition to its magnificent features it has a 25% discount that you will practically not be able to refuse.

If you are one of those who carries work on your shoulders, but seeks to maintain comfort when sitting in front of the computer, using an external keyboard and mouse with your laptop could help you maintain a better posture and, ultimately, work more comfortable . But there is no use enjoying the benefits of a laptop if you later have to carry a bulky keyboard with you.

It is not the case with this Logitech MK220, a keyboard and mouse kit that stands out for its small size, since the keyboard has a compact design that is a 36% smaller than conventional keyboards, allowing you to carry it with you almost without noticing it.

Logitech MK220. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The sacrifice of size

As you can imagine, reducing its size so much cost some aspects, since the function keys are especially small, but it is important to mention that they are present, something that some keyboards prefer to eliminate in order to gain space.

As if that were not enough, it also has a numeric keyboard, a detail that, although it extends its dimensions a little more, will come in handy for all those interested in spreadsheets and various mathematical operations.

Goodbye to cables

Connecting this keyboard and this mouse is extremely simple, since we will only have to connect the wireless receiver that is included to our equipment. This receiver works on the frequency of the 2.4 GHz, and promises to maintain the connection up to 10 meters away. It is plug and play, so it will not be necessary to install drivers or any annoying resident software. It will connect and start working.

To work they use 3 AAA batteries (included) that we must place in their internal compartment, and their autonomy will reach 24 months in the case of the keyboard and 5 months in the case of the mouse.

It’s a good option?

Considering its current price of $ 299 pesos with the 25% discount offer, we cannot think of a more complete, original and functional keyboard and mouse kit. Its size will allow you to take it wherever you want, although you should bear in mind that it may not be a very suitable model to use as a regular keyboard and have to be typing during long working days.

It is also a kit that could work great on a Smart TV or Android TV devices, since you could comfortably surf the internet from the sofa, perfectly enter web addresses, control the mouse pointer and chat with your friends.

